Phillips 66 Books Q3 Profit Below Expectations

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.17 +1.96 +2.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.08 +2.15 +2.45%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 3.158 -0.056 -1.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.316 +0.060 +2.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.316 +0.060 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Grid Upgrades Estimated To Cost Over $2.5 Trillion By 2035

Grid Upgrades Estimated To Cost Over $2.5 Trillion By 2035

The IEA is warning that…

Hyperloop Technology Gains Momentum With New Freight System

Hyperloop Technology Gains Momentum With New Freight System

HyperloopTT introduces an advanced hyperloop…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Phillips 66 Books Q3 Profit Below Expectations

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 27, 2023, 9:59 AM CDT

U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) reported on Friday adjusted earnings of $4.63 per share for the third quarter, missing analyst expectations despite stronger refining margins compared to the second quarter.

Phillips 66, which also operates in the midstream and chemicals segments, reported adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion for the third quarter, up from $1.8 billion for the second quarter. In Q2, American refiners – including Phillips 66 – were hit by low refining margins.

For the third quarter, the adjusted earnings per share at Phillips 66 of $4.63 came in below the analyst consensus estimate of $4.82 compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

However, the crude utilization rate at Phillips 66 refineries was at 95%, the highest since 2019 amid strong summer fuel demand.

Higher realized margins supported by strong utilization lifted Phillips 66’s earnings for the third quarter compared to the second quarter of this year.

Realized margins rose from $15.32 per barrel in the second quarter to $18.96 per barrel in the third quarter, driven by higher market crack spreads, partially offset by inventory hedge impacts, lower secondary product margins, and lower Gulf Coast clean product realizations.  

In terms of returns to shareholders, Phillips 66 said it is on track to exceed its original $10 billion to $12 billion target, and increased this target to a range of $13 billion to $15 billion. The company plans to return at least 50% of operating cash flow to shareholders.  

“Today we are raising the bar by putting forth enhanced, ambitious, and achievable plans that will reward shareholders now and well into the future,” Phillips 66 president and CEO Mark Lashier said.

Earlier this week, Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), the second largest U.S. refiner by capacity, opened the refiners’ earnings season, booking on Thursday higher-than-expected profits for the third quarter of 2023, amid continued strong product demand in America.

“Our refineries operated well and achieved 95 percent throughput capacity utilization, which is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on operational excellence,” said Lane Riggs, Valero’s CEO and president.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Retaliates Following Iranian-Backed Militia Attacks

Next Post

U.S. Retaliates Following Iranian-Backed Militia Attacks

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

India's Advantage In The Global Energy Squeeze

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com