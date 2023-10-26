U.S. Refiner Valero Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates On Strong Sales

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.48 +2.27 +2.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.41 +2.48 +2.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.158 -0.056 -1.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.312 +0.056 +2.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.312 +0.056 +2.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

New Natural Gas Investments Are Crucial To Prevent Price Shocks

New Natural Gas Investments Are Crucial To Prevent Price Shocks

Unprecedented uncertainty in natural gas…

Oil Markets On Edge As Geopolitical Risk Rises

Oil Markets On Edge As Geopolitical Risk Rises

Oil prices climbed on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Refiner Valero Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates On Strong Sales

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 26, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), the second largest U.S. refiner by capacity, reported on Thursday higher-than-expected profits for the third quarter of 2023, amid continued strong product demand in America.

Valero booked a net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $2.6 billion, or $7.49 per share, for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to $2.8 billion, or $7.19 per share, for the third quarter of 2022.

The analyst consensus had expected $7.47 earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023.      

Valero’s refining margin fell to $5.414 billion in the third quarter from $5.9 billion for the same period of 2022.  

Refining margins have dropped from last year but tight supplies and resilient fuel demand helped Valero beat the profit estimates for the third quarter.

“Our refineries operated well and achieved 95 percent throughput capacity utilization, which is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on operational excellence,” said Lane Riggs, Valero’s Chief Executive Officer and President.

“Product demand remained strong in our U.S. wholesale system, which matched the second quarter record of over 1 million barrels per day of sales volume,” Riggs added.

For the second quarter this year, Valero reported significantly lower net income compared to the same period of 2022, as refining margins halved from a year ago. Despite lower second-quarter income, Valero’s earnings were higher than estimates in the second quarter of 2023, too.

In the third quarter of 2023, Valero returned $2.2 billion to stockholders, of which $360 million was paid as dividends and $1.8 billion was for the purchase of approximately 13 million shares of common stock, resulting in a payout ratio of 68 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

“Valero continues to target an annual payout ratio between 40 and 50 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities,” the refiner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Higher Refining Output Lifts Sinopec's Profit By 34% In Q3

Next Post

TotalEnergies Q3 Profit Tops Estimates As Oil Prices Rise

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

India's Advantage In The Global Energy Squeeze

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com