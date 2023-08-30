PetroChina Books Record H1 Profit Amid Refining Recovery

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.42 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.28 +0.57 +0.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.750 +0.088 +3.31%
Graph up Gasoline 19 mins 2.811 +0.021 +0.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.39 +0.49 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.39 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.77 +0.88 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.09 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 81.51 +1.76 +2.21%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.811 +0.021 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.28 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.21 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.48 +0.50 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 638 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.91 +0.71 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.77 +0.88 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.77 +0.88 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.24 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.09 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 91 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 63.01 +1.06 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 83.31 +1.06 +1.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.56 +1.06 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.41 +1.06 +1.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 75.56 +1.06 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.56 +1.06 +1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.06 +1.06 +1.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.16 +1.06 +1.29%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.66 +1.06 +1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.39 +0.49 +0.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.64 +1.06 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.39 +1.06 +1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.81 +1.13 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.44 +1.06 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.64 +1.06 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.64 +1.06 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.75 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.50 +1.25 +1.78%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 85.05 +0.52 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Military Seizes Power In Mineral-Rich Gabon

Permian Rig Count Drops Amid Rising U.S. Crude Production

Permian Rig Count Drops Amid Rising U.S. Crude Production

The U.S. oil rig count…

BRICS Represents Nearly Half Of Global Population

BRICS Represents Nearly Half Of Global Population

BRICS announced the addition of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

PetroChina Books Record H1 Profit Amid Refining Recovery

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 30, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Chinese oil and gas giant PetroChina reported on Wednesday a record-high profit for the first half of 2023, as its refining business recovered after the reopening and oil and gas production increased.

Profit attributable to the shareholders of PetroChina rose by 4.5% year-over-year to $11.7 billion (85.27 billion Chinese yuan), the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Total revenues fell by 8.3% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decline in sales prices of oil and gas. PetroChina’s average realized crude oil price stood at $74.15 per barrel, down by 21.7% from $94.65 a barrel for the same period of last year.

“In the first half of 2023, domestic market demand recovered steadily, and refined products consumption showed recovering growth, returning essentially to 2019 levels. Domestic supply of refined products has accelerated recovery,” PetroChina said.

The group processed 673 million barrels of crude oil in the first half of 2023, up by 12.6% from the same period of last year. PetroChina produced 58.856 million tons of refined products, 14.3% higher than the refined product output in the first half of 2022 when China was still under strict Covid lockdowns. The output of jet fuel has jumped this year. 

Apart from higher refining throughput and fuel production, PetroChina reported increased oil and gas production domestically and globally. Domestic oil output rose by 1.2% and production of marketable natural gas increased by 7.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2023.

Earlier this week, another Chinese state major, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, reported a 20.1% decline in its net profit for the first half of 2023, amid lower international crude oil prices and weaker-than-expected fuel demand recovery in China.

Sinopec acknowledged that its refining division was challenged by the lower crude oil prices and narrowed profit margins of certain refined oil products. In the chemicals division, Sinopec flagged weak domestic demand and reported an operating loss for the January-June period compared to a small profit for the same period of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Gazprom’s H1 Profit Plunges As Natural Gas Deliveries To Europe Slump

Next Post

Barclays Sees $97 Brent Oil Price In 2024 As Market Tightens

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

 Alt text

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com