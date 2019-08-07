Perry, Al-Falih Accuse Iran Of Oil Market “Destabilization”

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.29 +1.20 +2.35%
Brent Crude 20 mins 56.23 -2.71 -4.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.091 +0.008 +0.38%
Mars US 1 hour 53.69 -2.64 -4.69%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
Urals 17 hours 58.85 -0.70 -1.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Mexican Basket 3 days 52.32 -2.04 -3.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.091 +0.008 +0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 57.85 -0.92 -1.57%
Murban 17 hours 59.53 -0.78 -1.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.32 -0.15 -0.29%
Basra Light 2 days 60.32 -0.94 -1.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.80 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Girassol 2 days 62.12 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 35 mins 40.83 -0.96 -2.30%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 51.13 -1.06 -2.03%
Premium Synthetic 35 mins 54.03 -1.06 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 35 mins 51.68 -0.51 -0.98%
Peace Sour 35 mins 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Peace Sour 35 mins 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Light Sour Blend 35 mins 50.93 -0.71 -1.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 55.83 -0.21 -0.37%
Central Alberta 35 mins 49.63 -2.01 -3.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Giddings 17 hours 41.25 -2.50 -5.71%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.79 -1.57 -2.48%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.04 -2.54 -5.34%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -1.00 -2.22%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.76 -1.31 -2.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 19 mins "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 3 hours Oil Slumps 5% To Seven-Month Low On Trade Tensions, Surprise U.S. Stock Build
  • 2 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 51 mins Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 9 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 5 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 8 hours Rigzone, "Permian Shale Not On It's Way Out'
  • 17 hours The science is settled: Fracking makes America strong and healthy
  • 6 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 7 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 16 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 71 days Australian Voters Reject 'Climate Change' Politicians
  • 12 hours OPEC responded to Increased US production 5 times since 1970's flooding mkt w/oil. Worked first 4 times. NOT 5th. Can OPEC Compete in a Free Mkt

Breaking News:

Turkey Continues Oil, Gas Drilling In Eastern Mediterranean

Kurdistan’s Massive Gas Reserves No One Knows About

Kurdistan’s Massive Gas Reserves No One Knows About

The announcement of independent driller…

Iran Seizes Iraqi Vessel In The Gulf

Iran Seizes Iraqi Vessel In The Gulf

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Perry, Al-Falih Accuse Iran Of Oil Market “Destabilization”

By Irina Slav - Aug 07, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Tanker at sea

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih accused Iran of trying to destabilize global oil markets during a recent meeting.

“Secretary Perry and Minister Al-Falih reaffirmed that as two of the world’s top suppliers of oil, the United States and Saudi Arabia will continue to work together to ensure that world oil markets remain well supplied to offset disruptions, especially in light of Iran’s aggressive efforts to destabilize them,” the Department of Energy statement on the two officials’ meeting said.

Iran has been making headlines lately mostly with the seizure of a UK-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz in response to the seizure of one of its own tankers by the authorities of Gibraltar.

The first attempt of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corpse to seize a British-flagged vessel failed but the second was successful. The Iranian military seized the Stena Impero in mid-July and since then the two countries have been locked in none too friendly discussions about next steps.

This string of events led Iran’s regional archrival Saudi Arabia to accuse the country of threatening global oil supply and called on world governments to act against it.

“Any attack on the freedom of navigation is a violation of international law,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister said after the seizure of the Stena Impero. “Iran must realize that its acts of intercepting ships, including most recently the British ship, are completely unacceptable.”

Despite the bilateral hostility, however, Saudi Arabia recently returned to Iran a vessel that had docked at the port of Jeddah in May. Iranian media earlier this year accused Riyadh of holding the vessel hostage and demanding what was effectively a ransom to release it. Now, Iran thanked the Saudis for releasing the vessel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Steps Up Coal To Gas Switching

Next Post

China Steps Up Coal To Gas Switching

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com