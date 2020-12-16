Permian Drillers May Face Freshwater Shortages

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.70 +0.08 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 50.97 +0.21 +0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.675 -0.007 -0.26%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 48.67 +0.58 +1.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 49.61 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph up Urals 29 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.43 +0.41 +0.84%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.43 +0.41 +0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.45 +1.00 +2.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.14 +0.30 +0.65%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.675 -0.007 -0.26%
Graph down Marine 2 days 50.07 -0.49 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 2 days 50.45 -0.64 -1.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.11 +1.13 +2.41%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.28 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 50.61 +1.25 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 50.45 +1.00 +2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.45 +1.00 +2.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.11 +1.27 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 49.61 -0.04 -0.08%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 24 days 33.19 +0.26 +0.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 35.12 +0.63 +1.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 46.62 +0.63 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 48.02 +0.63 +1.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 41.92 +0.63 +1.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 40.62 +0.63 +1.58%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 40.62 +0.63 +1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 41.97 +0.63 +1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 43.52 +0.63 +1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 40.67 +0.63 +1.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.43 +0.41 +0.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 38.00 +0.75 +2.01%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.40 +0.39 +0.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 41.57 +0.63 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 45.52 +0.63 +1.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 45.52 +0.63 +1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.75 +0.50 +1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.41 +0.63 +1.22%
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Permian Drillers May Face Freshwater Shortages

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 16, 2020, 1:30 PM CST

New Mexico’s State Land Office is putting an end to the commercial sale of fresh water for oil and gas developments to protect the state’s scarce freshwater resources.

Effective December 15, 2020, the State Land Office will not issue any new easements for the purpose of commercial sales of freshwater for oil and gas development, and will no longer re-issue or renew existing easements for such use once they expire, Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard said in a letter on Tuesday.

As fresh water is an increasingly scarce resource in New Mexico—which is home to some of the most prolific shale formations of the Permian basin—the State Land Office now moves to protect that resource and to encourage oil and gas drillers to reuse and recycle water. 

“Rather than looking at fresh water as a commodity for sale to the highest bidder, we should look at the advancements in water recycling and produced water as our way forward,” Commissioner Garcia Richard said.

Drilling and completing an oil and gas well, including the process of fracking, can mostly be accomplished without fresh water, the State Land Office said, noting that a relatively small amount of fresh water is needed for drilling to avoid contamination of geologic formations where other fresh water exists.

Fracking, for its part, consumes millions of gallons more water than drilling, but doesn’t need fresh water.

According to data on water use by drillers reported to FracFocus, almost 14.5 billion gallons of water were used for oil and production in New Mexico in 2019. Yet, recycled or produced water accounted for only a fraction of the total water use, the State Land Office said.

“If we are reliant on an economy based on getting oil out of the ground, we should be prioritizing the use of recycled or produced water to do so,” Commissioner Garcia Richard said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

