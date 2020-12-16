Falling Battery Costs To Help EV Prices Match ICE Vehicles in 2023

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 48.27 +0.45 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 51.52 +0.44 +0.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.029 +1.08%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 48.72 +0.05 +0.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 49.61 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph up Urals 29 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.43 +0.41 +0.84%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.43 +0.41 +0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.14 +0.30 +0.65%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.029 +1.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 50.98 +0.91 +1.82%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 51.43 +0.98 +1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 48.14 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph up Basra Light 23 hours 52.50 +0.22 +0.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 50.64 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 52.02 -0.09 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 49.61 -0.04 -0.08%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 days 33.12 -0.07 -0.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 35.12 +0.63 +1.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 46.62 +0.63 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 48.02 +0.63 +1.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 41.92 +0.63 +1.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 40.62 +0.63 +1.58%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 40.62 +0.63 +1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 41.97 +0.63 +1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 43.52 +0.63 +1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 40.67 +0.63 +1.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.43 +0.41 +0.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 38.25 +0.25 +0.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.40 +0.39 +0.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 41.77 +0.20 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 45.72 +0.20 +0.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 45.72 +0.20 +0.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.75 +0.50 +1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.41 +0.63 +1.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Semi
  • 6 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 6 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 5 hours Remarks of Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on Malign Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections Presented at Center for Strategic and International Studies Washington, DC ~ Wednesday, August 26, 2020
  • 2 days Natural Gas Precaution
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity

Breaking News:

Norway’s 2021 Oil Investments Set To Fall Less Than Feared

Low Oil Prices Force Saudi Arabia To Cut 2021 Budget Plan

Low Oil Prices Force Saudi Arabia To Cut 2021 Budget Plan

Saudi Cuts 2021 as Oil…

Amazon Becomes The Largest Corporate Buyer Of Renewable Energy

Amazon Becomes The Largest Corporate Buyer Of Renewable Energy

Amazon has rapidly become the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Falling Battery Costs To Help EV Prices Match ICE Vehicles in 2023

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 16, 2020, 3:30 PM CST

Electric vehicles (EVs) are set to erase the current price advantage of conventional cars when battery pack prices drop to $100 per kilowatt-hour in 2023, BNEF’s new 2020 Battery Price Survey showed on Wednesday. 

Average battery prices below $100/kWh are widely considered as the tipping point for mass EV adoption. 

Lithium-ion battery pack prices have declined by 87 percent from 2010 to 2019, with the volume-weighted average hitting US$156/kWh last year, according to estimates from BNEF.

 “By 2024, battery pack prices go below $100/kWh on a volume-weighted average basis, driven in part by the introduction of new cell chemistries and manufacturing equipment and techniques,” BNEF said in its Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020 earlier this year.

In its 2020 Battery Price Survey, BNEF now sees battery pack prices reaching the $100/kWh milestone in 2023, while the current battery price is at an average $126/kWh.

“Our analysis shows that even if prices for raw materials were to return to the highs seen in 2018, it would only delay average prices reaching $100/kWh by two years -- rather than completely derailing the industry,” James Frith, lead author of the report and BNEF’s head of energy storage research, says.

By 2030, the price of battery packs will more than halve compared to current prices and are set to average $58/kWh, BNEF predicts in its new report. This drop in prices could also be supported by mass production of solid-state batteries, which BNEF sees costing 40 percent of the cost to make lithium-ion batteries.  

BNEF’s projection for the $100/kWh milestone is largely in line with other forecasts.

Wood Mackenzie sees battery pack prices dropping below the US$100/kWh milestone by 2024, thanks to economies of scale and technological improvements, and despite the coronavirus-driven crisis.

IHS Markit sees the average cost of a Li-ion battery cell dropping below the US$100 kWh milestone in 2023. In 2030, the average cost of such a cell is set to further drop to $73/kWh, according to IHS Markit’s analysis.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Permian Drillers May Face Freshwater Shortages

Next Post

Norway’s 2021 Oil Investments Set To Fall Less Than Feared

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

How Fast Will The Electric Industry Exit Coal?

 Alt text

The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks Of The Year
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com