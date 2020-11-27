Pemex Prepares For 2021 Oil Pirce Hedge

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins 45.52 -0.19 -0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 31 mins 48.18 +0.38 +0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 2.851 -0.110 -3.71%
Graph up Mars US 45 mins 46.26 +0.80 +1.76%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
Graph up Urals 10 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.69 -0.43 -0.89%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 45 mins 2.851 -0.110 -3.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 47.45 -0.38 -0.79%
Graph down Murban 2 days 48.05 -0.52 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.61 +0.13 +0.29%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 50.86 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 47.41 +0.21 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 47.69 -0.43 -0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.69 -0.43 -0.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.11 -0.36 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 33.28 +0.54 +1.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 35.21 +0.80 +2.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 44.71 +0.80 +1.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 46.11 +0.80 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 40.46 +0.80 +2.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 40.71 +0.80 +2.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 41.31 +0.80 +1.97%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 35.75 +0.75 +2.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 39.66 +0.80 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 36.00 +0.75 +2.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 24 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 13 mins Supreme Court rules against Cuomo's coronavirus limits
  • 6 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 1 day Censorship in USA
  • 19 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Shipping Giants Clash With The EU Over Emissions Plans

The API Will Do Everything In Its Power To Fight Biden’s Fracking Ban

The API Will Do Everything In Its Power To Fight Biden’s Fracking Ban

The American Petroleum Institute has…

Faltering Oil Demand Is Wreaking Havoc On The Tanker Industry

Faltering Oil Demand Is Wreaking Havoc On The Tanker Industry

The oil tanker industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Pemex Prepares For 2021 Oil Pirce Hedge

By Irina Slav - Nov 27, 2020, 10:30 AM CST

Mexico’s state oil company Pemex is preparing to launch its 2021 oil hedge that will protect its revenues, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed company source, who also said the company had been waiting for oil prices to recover before it begins hedging future production.

According to the report, Pemex made $377.3 million from its 2020 hedge and $369 million from the 2019 hedge. The program for the 2021 hedge has already been approved by the company’s board of directors, the Reuters source said.

The Pemex oil hedge is much smaller than the oil hedge of the Mexican government—perhaps the most notorious hedge deal in the world, in which Mexico buys options on oil from banks and oil supermajors based on a projected average price. For this year, the projected price was $49 a barrel. To compare, the Mexican oil export basket this year has averaged just $34.22 a barrel.

Pemex has become the most indebted oil company in the world despite efforts from the Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador government to support it with tax relief and other means. The company has been struggling with falling production and few options for help as the government suspended all contracts with foreign oil companies as well as tenders for new exploration blocks.

Related: Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last

The government recently had to revise down Pemex’s 2021 production target because of these factors and now expects it to produce 1.875 million bpd next year, down from an earlier projection of 2.027 million bpd.

This year Pemex is likely to fall short of its production target, too, for the same reasons in addition to natural field depletion that has been plaguing the company for years, ever since it reached a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004. Earlier this year, Pemex cut production by about 100,000 between May and July to support OPEC+ efforts to control oil supply. Since then, however, output has failed to recover. The latest monthly data shows a daily average of just 1.627 million bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Resumes Direct Oil Shipments To China

Next Post

Venezuela Resumes Direct Oil Shipments To China

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The Nuclear Power Struggle In The EU
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com