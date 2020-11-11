Canada And Saudi Arabia Lead Fossil Fuels Funding In G20

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.61 +0.16 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 43.80 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 3.032 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Mars US 55 mins 41.75 +0.24 +0.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.72 +1.75 +4.38%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.25 +2.65 +6.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.74 +1.28 +3.42%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 3.032 +0.001 +0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.40 +1.86 +4.59%
Graph up Murban 2 days 42.89 +2.11 +5.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.37 +0.47 +1.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.16 +0.99 +2.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.92 +0.38 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.03 +0.72 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.72 +1.75 +4.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 54 days 30.08 +0.87 +2.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.46 +0.77 +2.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 40.36 +1.07 +2.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.76 +1.07 +2.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.56 +0.77 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 35.96 +0.52 +1.47%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 35.96 +0.52 +1.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 37.11 +0.87 +2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 37.11 +0.82 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.96 +0.72 +2.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.46 +3.19 +8.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 35.40 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 39.35 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 39.35 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.64 +1.07 +2.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 17 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 mins Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 2 hours Fox News should try to get Megyn Kelly to host " Fox News Sunday".
  • 16 hours TX NATGAS flaring:Texas E&Ps Must Justify Reasons to Flare/Vent Natural Gas, Says RRC
  • 18 hours Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 2 days You Guys Blew It

Breaking News:

Iran Claims Its Oil Exports Have Been At 700,000 Bpd Since March

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices To Asian Market

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices To Asian Market

Saudi Arabia, appears unconvinced that…

Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery

Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery

Royal Dutch Shell will shut…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada And Saudi Arabia Lead Fossil Fuels Funding In G20

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 11, 2020, 10:30 AM CST

Governments of the G20 nations are still spending more than half of trillion U.S. dollars every year to support fossil fuel industries, with Canada and Saudi Arabia the biggest supporters to oil and gas production among the developed and developing nations in G20, respectively, a new report showed this week.  

G20 governments continue to support fossil fuels, think tanks International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and Overseas Development Institute (ODI) and clean energy advocate group Oil Change International (OCI) said in their report, Doubling Back and Doubling Down.

G20 countries—which include the major developed economies plus China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and others—collectively supported oil, gas, and coal with an average US$584 billion annually over the last three years in the form of direct budget transfers, tax expenditure, public finance, price support, or investment in state-owned enterprises, the report shows.

The average annual support to fossil fuels in G20 between 2017 and 2019 fell only by 9 percent compared to the previous three-year period 2014-2016, despite pledges to end inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, the report said.

Related: An Oil Market Recovery Is On The Horizon

The decline in government support to fossil fuels over the past three years will likely be undone by billions of U.S. dollars pledged to the industry in response to the pandemic, the research said. According to the latest data from the Energy Policy Tracker, G20 governments have given at least US$233 billion in additional support to fossil fuels through recovery measures since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Canada and Saudi Arabia are the worst performers in terms of the scale of support for oil and gas production of OECD and non-OECD member countries, respectively (per unit of GDP),” the report said.

Canada continues to support the sector, in particular liquefied natural (LNG) projects, after shifting its focus from exploration to infrastructure and exports. Saudi Arabia, for its part, continues its support for oil and gas production and fossil fuel-based power, predominantly due to large capital expenditures from its state-owned enterprises and support for fossil fuel use via low energy prices, the report says.

Among the G20 countries who are also members of OECD, Germany was found to have performed best overall in terms of phasing out fossil fuel funding, while Mexico, Turkey, and the United Kingdom ranked equally lowest. Out of the non-OECD G20 countries, Brazil scored highest while Saudi Arabia came in last, the report found.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oxy Becomes First U.S. Driller To Announce Net-Zero Plan

Next Post

Saudi Arabia And Iraq Agree To Intensify OPEC Cooperation

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com