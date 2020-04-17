Over 500,000 Clean Energy Jobs Could Be Lost By The End Of June

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.88 -0.65 -2.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 27.91 +0.09 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.752 +0.066 +3.91%
Graph down Mars US 14 hours 20.77 -0.10 -0.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
Graph down Urals 1 day 23.30 -3.20 -12.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.23 -1.07 -6.99%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.752 +0.066 +3.91%
Graph up Marine 1 day 20.80 +0.91 +4.58%
Graph up Murban 1 day 20.70 +0.18 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 17.11 -0.03 -0.18%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 25.15 +0.16 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 17.22 +0.72 +4.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 21.70 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.91 +0.44 +3.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 10.13 +5.66 +126.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 26.38 +5.66 +27.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 25.93 +5.66 +27.92%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 21.28 +5.66 +36.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 15.53 +5.66 +57.35%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 15.53 +5.66 +57.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 19.78 +5.66 +40.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 24.53 +5.66 +29.99%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 16.03 +5.66 +54.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 16.25 +3.25 +25.00%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 10.00 -6.25 -38.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 16.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 -0.25 -2.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.60 -0.24 -1.01%
All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 17 mins NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 38 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 3 hours Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 1 hour China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 7 hours JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at a discount. Writing is on the wall.
  • 5 mins Why the Interest
  • 10 hours just heard a stat: U.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION DOWN 60% !
  • 38 mins How to unsubscribe oilprice yealy subscription ?
  • 13 hours NREL Six-Junction Solar Cell Sets Two World Records for Efficiency
  • 5 hours #FireFauci Should be the Rallying Cry for a Generation
  • 13 hours Never underestimate or discount the courage of Americans
  • 13 hours Slash Oil Output Or Else! Senate Bill Would Remove US Troops From Saudi Arabia In 30 Days
  • 17 hours U.S. Surgeon General Adams dumps Bill Gates / WHO / CDC ‘Predictive Contagion’ Model

Over 500,000 Clean Energy Jobs Could Be Lost By The End Of June

U.S. Oil Major Voluntarily Cuts 200,000 Bpd

U.S. Oil Major Voluntarily Cuts 200,000 Bpd

ConocoPhillips is reducing its 2020…

Saudi Arabia Claims The U.S. Was Not Their Target In The Oil War

Saudi Arabia Claims The U.S. Was Not Their Target In The Oil War

Saudi Arabia did not intend…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

Over 500,000 Clean Energy Jobs Could Be Lost By The End Of June

By Michael Kern - Apr 17, 2020, 8:00 AM CDT

The world is grappling with one of the most - if not the most - devasting crises of a generation. It's forced people into their homes, cratered the markets and has lead to tens of millions of lost jobs. In the clean energy industry alone, over 100,000 jobs were lost in March. And it's likely to get much worse.

A recent report from Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) revealed that there were 106,000 unemployment claims filed by clean energy workers in the month of March, with 69,8000 claims coming from the energy efficiency industry, 16,500 coming from the renewable energy industry, 12,300 from the clean vehicles industry, and 7,700 from grids, storage, and clean fuels.

The wave of layoffs in March is just the beginning, according to the study. Demand for energy has plummeted, and the nationwide lockdown orders If no action is taken by Congress, as much as 500,000 jobs could be lost within the clean energy sector by the end of June.

E2 executive director Bob Keefe noted, “It’s a huge and important part of our economy,” adding, “Anything that Congress does to get our economy back on its feet and to get America working again should absolutely include a focus on an industry of that size.”

In addition to immediate support from lawmakers, advocates are also calling on Congress to use the industry to help rebuild the economy as it did following the economic crisis of 2008 with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

The E2 report proposes a program that includes $30-90 billion in spending to improve grids to prepare for an extensive renewable energy deployment program which will incorporate a nationwide electric vehicle charging network and building electrification program. Additionally, its plan adds increased funding to the Department of Energy research and development programs.

Keefe explained, "Why can’t we get some of the 150,000 or so people who work in grid modernization at utilities and in energy storage out there upgrading our ancient power grid in America?” Adding “You can do some pretty good social distancing when you’re a couple hundred feet up on a power line somewhere.”

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

Rystad Lowers Production Outlook For Shale By 2.15 Million Bpd

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

