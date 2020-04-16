Coronavirus Causes Mass Layoffs In Renewables Sector

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 55 mins 19.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 27.82 +0.13 +0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 55 mins 1.686 +0.088 +5.51%
Graph down Mars US 42 mins 20.77 -0.10 -0.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 23.30 -3.20 -12.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.31 -3.15 -12.88%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.23 -1.07 -6.99%
Chart Natural Gas 55 mins 1.686 +0.088 +5.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 19.89 -2.09 -9.51%
Graph down Murban 2 days 20.52 -2.00 -8.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.14 -3.01 -14.94%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 24.99 -1.75 -6.54%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 16.50 -2.79 -14.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 21.31 -3.15 -12.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.31 -3.15 -12.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.47 -2.96 -12.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.47 +0.19 +1.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 4.470 -0.240 -5.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 20.72 -0.24 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 20.27 -0.24 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 15.62 -0.24 -1.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 9.870 -0.240 -2.37%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 9.870 -0.240 -2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 14.12 -0.24 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 18.87 -0.24 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 10.37 -0.24 -2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 16.25 +3.25 +25.00%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 10.00 -6.25 -38.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 16.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 -0.25 -2.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.60 -0.24 -1.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 34 mins just heard a stat: U.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION DOWN 60% !
  • 42 mins Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 38 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 4 hours #FireFauci Should be the Rallying Cry for a Generation
  • 40 mins NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 8 hours Aramco seeks $10 billion to finance SABIC acquisition
  • 1 hour U.S. Surgeon General Adams dumps Bill Gates / WHO / CDC ‘Predictive Contagion’ Model
  • 3 hours What's this rumor of a sexual assault by Joe Biden ? Is it True ?
  • 5 hours China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 3 hours The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement

Breaking News:

Can A Trillion New Trees Really Combat Climate Change?

Alt Text

The Ocean Could Be The Ultimate Renewable Energy Source

While the world races to…

Alt Text

Oil Price Crash Opens A Window Of Opportunity For Renewables

As bad news continues to…

Alt Text

What’s Holding The Renewable Revolution Back?

The renewable energy boom has…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Coronavirus Causes Mass Layoffs In Renewables Sector

By Irina Slav - Apr 16, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Solar panels roof

The renewable energy industry has not been spared by the significant job bleed that the coronavirus pandemic caused in the world’s biggest economy. Last month alone, 106,000 people from this industry lost their jobs, and more losses are on the way, a group of industry organizations has warned.

Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2), the American Council on Renewable Energy, E4TheFuture and B.W. Research Partnership, analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and found that besides the 106,000 people who had already lost their jobs in renewable energy, more than half a million could also be out of their jobs over the next few months, Environmental Entrepreneurs said in a news release.

The jobs lost so far, E2 said, were equal to the number of jobs added in the renewable energy industry over the whole of last year. The total at the end of 2019 stood at close to 3.4 million jobs. Now, more than 15 percent of these jobs are at risk of perishing in the coronavirus crisis unless the government steps in to help.

“To stem job losses, we ask Congress to extend the time-sensitive deadlines faced by renewable projects seeking to qualify for critical tax incentives, and to provide temporary refundability for renewable tax credits that are increasingly difficult to monetize,” said the president and chief executive of the American Council on Renewable Energy, Gregory Wetstone, commenting on the findings of the data analysis.

The renewable energy industry, in other words, has become one more plaintiff at the door of the federal government, along with virtually every other industry in the country. And job losses could indeed be devastating: according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the solar power industry alone could shed half of its 250,000 jobs over the next few months unless urgent measures put into practice. Related: What’s Holding The Renewable Revolution Back?

The outlook for the industry is not good, just as it is not good for any other industry. Wood Mackenzie earlier this month warned that the crisis could cause substantial delays in utility-scale solar energy projects.

“The worst-case scenario, which sees every step of the supply chain and project development come to a complete halt for several weeks, could see upwards of 5 GWdc of U.S. utility-scale market pushed back to the second half of this year and perhaps into 2021,” one of the authors of the report, Ravi Manghani, said.

Energy storage—also considered part of the renewable energy industry as it is an indispensable part of it—could also see setbacks, with Wood Mac analysts projecting a 19-percent decline in new deployments this year. This translates into 3 GWh less in new energy storage. The silver lining is that the total, at 12.6 GWh, would still be a record amount of new energy storage.

And yet, supply chain disruptions aside, the coronavirus outbreak is affecting demand for electricity across the country. As a result, demand for new capacity has shrunk. It’s the fundamentals of the energy market at work.

The Energy Information Administration expects total U.S. electricity generation to decline by 3 percent this year, and it has also revised down its forecast for new solar and wind generation capacity by 10 percent and 5 percent, respectively. However, there is good news: the EIA says renewables will mark the biggest increase in output among all sources of electricity. What’s more, the authority said in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook that wind and solar will be the fastest-growing source of electricity generation this year, despite—or maybe because of—the crisis, as the oil and gas industry struggles to stay afloat amid plunging prices.

No industry will be spared: this is the only conclusion one can draw from the current situation. There may be federal help for some, but there cannot be help for everyone, unfortunately. This may be a good time to think about the possibility of renewable energy advancing beyond its heavy reliance on government incentives for its survival.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

What’s Holding The Renewable Revolution Back?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim
The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

 Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com