Over 2 Million British Households Could Unplug From The Energy Grid This Winter

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.36 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.20 +0.32 +0.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.70 +0.45 +0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.580 -0.158 -2.34%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.347 +0.005 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 76.32 +2.92 +3.98%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.347 +0.005 +0.23%

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.52 +1.27 +1.60%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.86 -1.40 -1.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.98 +2.11 +2.58%
Graph down Basra Light 367 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.36 +2.59 +3.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.37 +1.81 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1827 days 52.62 +0.95 +1.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 55 mins 59.97 +0.67 +1.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 55 mins 83.37 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 55 mins 81.62 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 55 mins 78.77 +0.67 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 55 mins 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 76.77 +0.67 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 85.72 +0.67 +0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 75.07 +0.67 +0.90%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 6 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 20 hours Wind droughts
  • 8 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Over 2 Million British Households Could Unplug From The Energy Grid This Winter

China Covid Protests Weigh On Oil

China Covid Protests Weigh On Oil

Growing protests in China against…

Renewable Boom Saves India From String Of Mass Blackouts

Renewable Boom Saves India From String Of Mass Blackouts

India has managed to avoid…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Over 2 Million British Households Could Unplug From The Energy Grid This Winter

By Irina Slav - Dec 02, 2022, 2:00 AM CST

More than two million British households unable to afford electricity bills may decide to disconnect from the grid without informing their suppliers, the chief executive of a power utility said, as quoted by Bloomberg, today.

This would lead to illnesses and deaths, Bill Bullen, the CEO of Utilita Energy, said, and urged fellow power utilities to avoid this by changing old electricity meters with smart meters. Smart meters are connected to the supplier and can detect when a client is not using any electricity.

“Unless the customer has refused a smart meter, there’s no excuse for legacy meters to exist today,” Bullen said after a survey that his company conducted among 750 households.

“Having no choice but to sit at home without heating or light is unacceptable, and our government and the regulator must intervene immediately to stop self-disconnections.”

The issue certainly looks urgent as colder winter weather settles in across Europe. What’s more, the forecast is quite alarming as well: the UK’s Met Office said this week that the latter half of December will see a higher chance of frost and fog, along with below-normal temperatures and spells of wintry precipitation.

“We’re helping people already making desperate choices to keep bills down, like turning the heating off despite having a health condition,” said a representative of UK consumer group Citizens Advice.

In the meantime, Britons are facing considerably higher electricity bills after the latest adjustment of the price ceiling for households and government subsidies amounting to some $20 billion are clearly not enough to cushion the blow.

According to National Energy Action, as many as 8.4 million Britons will slip into poverty next year, after the new price cap kicks in, in April 2023. It was announced a week ago and represents an almost twofold increase in current electricity prices.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

