Steel Prices Hammered By China’s Zero-Covid Flip-Flop

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.39 +0.84 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.01 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.70 +0.45 +0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.844 -0.086 -1.24%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.341 -0.043 -1.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.341 -0.043 -1.82%

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.25 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.26 -0.98 -1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.87 +2.56 +3.23%
Graph down Basra Light 367 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.77 +2.50 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.56 +2.87 +3.51%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2082 days 51.67 +2.25 +4.55%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.30 +2.35 +4.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.70 +2.35 +2.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 80.95 +2.35 +2.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.10 +2.35 +3.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.10 +2.35 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 85.05 +2.35 +2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 74.40 +2.35 +3.26%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 6 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days "Europe's Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours Wind droughts
  • 7 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 10 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Oil Prices Could Sink Without Further OPEC+ Action

Volatile Metal Prices To Persist As China Grapples With Covid Spike

Volatile Metal Prices To Persist As China Grapples With Covid Spike

A spike in Covid cases…

Uncertainty About Chinese Production Weighs On Construction Metals

Uncertainty About Chinese Production Weighs On Construction Metals

The construction industry is battling…

EV Makers Cozy Up To Miners As Supplies Dwindle

EV Makers Cozy Up To Miners As Supplies Dwindle

Electric vehicle giants are racing…

Steel Prices Hammered By China’s Zero-Covid Flip-Flop

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 01, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • China recently sent a shockwave through metals markets on rumors that it was going to relax its zero-Covid restrictions.
  • A fresh wave of lockdowns poured cold water on the rallies.
  • Macroeconomic and geopolitical factors are pulling metal markets in all directions.
Via AG Metal Miner

 

Uncertainty regarding China’s stance on zero-COVID, when restrictions might ease, and riots within China throughout recent weeks have all contributed to more flat steel prices. What’s more, recession fears are starting to notably impact commodities.

Yet another contributing factor? Fears of a railroad strike. With the cut-off date for meeting railroad unions’ terms fast approaching, buyers and suppliers are getting nervous. If a strike were to happen, it would significantly disrupt domestic steel logistics, a point MetalMiner touched on previously. While the chances of a strike remains low due to the crippling effects it would cause, fears still loom. As long as they last, steel prices will continue to bear the brunt.

Steel Prices: Trends and Possible Directions

For the past three months, HRC steel prices have steadily declined. Currently, prices continue to reach toward demand zones. Despite this, it’s unwise to rule out a reversal, especially if a railroad strike comes to pass. For the moment, however, prices and the short-term price trend continue to fall.

Numerous macroeconomic and geopolitical factors will continue to test steel prices. These include China’s zero-COVID initiatives, Europe’s energy crisis, and ongoing demand decreases. US Midwest domestic HRC steel futures inched up slightly on only six of the past 30 days. In fact, the highest record increase was just 1.66%. For the most part, futures dropped most days, with the lowest day hitting a 4.65% decrease.

Everyone is to hold their breath with a possible reversal still on the table (at least in the short term). After all, the looming railroad strike could turn steel prices in either direction, depending on the outcome.

By the MetalMiner Team

