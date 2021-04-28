Oman's National Oil Firm To Sell Off Assets To Fund $8 Billion In Spending

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.84 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.20 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours SellBuy 2.925 +0.052 +1.81%
Graph up Heating Oil 19 mins SellBuy 1.939 +0.000 +0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 24 mins 2.071 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.91 +0.69 +1.09%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 64.06 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.071 -0.002 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 63.53 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 64.13 +0.23 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 62.23 +1.58 +2.61%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 66.24 +0.81 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.13 +1.85 +2.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 66.41 +1.74 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.91 +0.69 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 51.90 +1.26 +2.49%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 50.19 +1.03 +2.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 61.94 +1.03 +1.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 63.34 +1.03 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 58.04 +1.03 +1.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 58.54 +1.03 +1.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 61.94 +1.03 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 54.00 +1.00 +1.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 65.26 -0.21 -0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.81 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.28 +1.03 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 22 hours British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 2 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 4 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 16 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Major Chinese Investors Could Buy Stake In Aramco

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?

There has been plenty of…

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

The outlook for crude shifted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oman's National Oil Firm To Sell Off Assets To Fund $8 Billion In Spending

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 28, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Oman’s state-held energy company OQ looks to sell assets and tap the international debt market in order to fund its planned US$7.9 billion expenditures over the next five years, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, quoting a bond prospectus it had seen.

OQ does not expect to receive funding from the state anymore, which has so far poured as much as US$8.6 billion in the energy firm, according to Bloomberg.

OQ suffered losses in 2020 at its major upstream division as well as the refinery business after oil prices and oil demand crashed at the start of the pandemic in the spring of last year. Oman’s OQ was created in 2019 through the integration of nine companies in the upstream, downstream, and fuel marketing sectors.

Oman’s state finances also suffered a lot last year and continue to suffer this year, too.

Oman, a non-OPEC oil producer which is part of the OPEC+ alliance, has been hit very hard by the oil price and demand crash in 2020, and is looking to raise additional funding while it is cutting government expenditure.

The 2020 shocks “took a heavy toll on the economy in 2020,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a brief on Oman earlier this year.

Oman’s fiscal deficit was expected to double to 18 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, before narrowing to 7 percent of GDP by 2024, Fitch Ratings said in December, warning that Oman’s fiscal plan faced large implementation and funding risks.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the government of Oman was looking at several options to plug the widened budget hole, including selling a stake in OQ via an initial public offering (IPO).

OQ operates in 13 different countries and is active in oil exploration and production as well as fuels and petrochemicals. For now, it is wholly owned by the government of Oman. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brent Crude Loadings Could Stop If Workers Go On Strike In Mid-May

Next Post

Brent Crude Loadings Could Stop If Workers Go On Strike In Mid-May

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

Why Is There So Much Hype About Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com