Oilfield Services Firm Petrofac Looks To Exit Upstream Oil Business

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 7 hours 70.70 -0.66 -0.92%
Brent Crude 6 hours 77.12 -0.35 -0.45%
Natural Gas 7 hours 2.806 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 6 hours 70.68 -0.53 -0.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
Urals 23 hours 73.85 -0.24 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Bonny Light 23 hours 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 7 hours 2.806 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 73.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Murban 23 hours 77.43 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 71.18 +0.22 +0.31%
Basra Light 23 hours 74.46 -0.44 -0.59%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 76.08 +0.14 +0.18%
Bonny Light 23 hours 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Bonny Light 23 hours 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Girassol 23 hours 76.94 +0.23 +0.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 50.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.86 -2.28 -4.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.86 +0.22 +0.31%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.46 +0.22 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 2 days 63.86 -0.28 -0.44%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.36 +0.22 +0.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.11 +0.22 +0.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.86 +0.22 +0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 67.25 -0.50 -0.74%
Giddings 23 hours 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.17 +1.81 +2.43%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 67.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.37 +0.22 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 3 hours Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 3 hours Pentagon vs GoM drilling
  • 4 hours Credit card by Apple $ Goldman Sachs
  • 2 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 16 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 22 hours Don't Forget About Venezuela With All the Iran Excitement ...
  • 12 hours Are Robots' Skills Developing Too Fast? Future's Coming Faster Than We Thinking
  • 14 hours Was Trump's Iran Move Bad for US?
  • 1 day Saudi America? Uh, Nope.
  • 1 day My 2016 Exclusive Interview about Petronas with Malaysian Former Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir
  • 23 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 1 day Coal Collapsing Faster Under Trump Despite His Promises
  • 13 hours Trump just learned new country
  • 11 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 29 mins Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?

Breaking News:

Oilfield Services Firm Petrofac Looks To Exit Upstream Oil Business

Can Volkswagen Compete With Tesla?

Can Volkswagen Compete With Tesla?

In Volkswagen’s annual shareholder meeting,…

Iran Accuses U.S. Of Pushing Up Oil Prices

Iran Accuses U.S. Of Pushing Up Oil Prices

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oilfield Services Firm Petrofac Looks To Exit Upstream Oil Business

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 11, 2018, 7:00 PM CDT Petrofac

Oilfield services provider Petrofac has hired banks to help it sell its oil assets in Mexico and is looking to scale back its upstream oil and gas business, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting several banking sources.

London-listed Petrofac has hired investment banks HSBC and Barclays to help it with the sale of the oil fields it has in Mexico, as the oilfield services provider is now looking to refocus on its core business—onshore engineering and construction.

Petrofac became the first foreign firm to operate state oil fields in Mexico in more than 70 years, when in 2012 Mexican state-run company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) awarded it two integrated services contracts.

Apart from the Mexican fields, Petrofac may also consider divesting its assets in the Greater Stella Area in the UK’s North Sea, according to Reuters’ sources.

Ithaca Energy, owned by Israel’s Delek Group, could make an offer for Petrofac’s Greater Stella assets, one of the sources told Reuters.

Ithaca Energy holds a 54.66-percent working interest in Greater Stella, while Petrofac is one of the other two shareholders with a 20-percent stake.

Petrofac—which designs, builds, operates, and maintains oil and gas facilities—ventured into oil and gas production projects in the early 2000s before the oil price crash of 2014.

Related: How Much Iranian Oil Can Trump Disrupt?

But the lower oil prices have hit Petrofac’s Integrated Energy Services (IES) division, for which the company reported in its 2017 results lower cost recovery in Mexico, reflecting lower capital investment.

Petrofac is under investigation by the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in connection with an investigation into the activities of Unaoil. The investigation is wide ranging in time and scope, and relates to the activities of Petrofac, its subsidiaries, and their officers, employees, and agents for suspected bribery, corruption, and/or money laundering, Petrofac said in February an update on the investigation that the SFO announced in May 2017.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Europe Keeps Buying Iran Oil, But Banks May Hinder Trade

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?

 Alt text

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com