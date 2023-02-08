Oil Up For 3rd Day In a Row As Fed Proves Less Hawkish

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 78.47 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.14 +1.45 +1.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.85 +1.47 +1.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 2.396 -0.188 -7.28%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.463 +0.006 +0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 77.04 +4.80 +6.64%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.463 +0.006 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.63 +2.07 +2.67%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.56 +2.28 +2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.42 +3.18 +4.28%
Graph down Basra Light 436 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.24 +2.64 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.11 +2.59 +3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.89 +3.03 +5.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.29 +3.03 +3.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.54 +3.03 +4.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 74.69 +3.03 +4.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 72.69 +3.03 +4.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.64 +3.03 +3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 70.99 +3.03 +4.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +3.00 +4.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.67 +3.03 +4.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.05 +3.03 +3.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 2 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Oil Up For 3rd Day In a Row As Fed Proves Less Hawkish

How Europe Can Regain Its Role As A Clean Energy Leader

How Europe Can Regain Its Role As A Clean Energy Leader

Amid a push to retain…

Energy, Metals Investments To Boom In 2023

Energy, Metals Investments To Boom In 2023

This year, investment in supply…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Up For 3rd Day In a Row As Fed Proves Less Hawkish

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 08, 2023, 4:00 PM CST

Brent crude is up 1.55% today, rising for the third day in a row following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s unexpectedly less hawkish statement on Tuesday, which appears to have given risk appetites a bit of a boost.

While Brent was trading at $84.99 per barrel on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. EST, with WTI up 1.58% at $78.36, sentiment is that with a weakening U.S. dollar, dollar-dominated oil will be cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

On Tuesday, Powell said he saw indications that inflation is cooling. That statement came just days after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate a quarter percentage point to 4.5%-4.75%

ADVERTISEMENT

Powell, however, also noted that if the U.S. job market continued to strengthen or if inflation readings accelerated, the Fed may have to raise its benchmark interest rate higher than projected. Last week, new data showed 517,000 jobs were added in January–a doubling over December, with employment falling to 3.4%, the lowest level in over half a century. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Also boosting oil prices is the growing consensus that China’s rebound will be solid, while Russian supply losses add to further bullishness. China’s oil consumption is expected to account for half of this year’s global oil demand growth of 1.9 million barrels per day, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Particularly, the IEA sees significantly improved demand for jet fuel and diesel, presenting upticks in travel and industrial activity.

The National Bank of Kuwait said in a Wednesday report that it expects oil prices to average $91 per barrel this year, despite having traded sideways so far. 

The IEA expects global oil demand to hit 101.7 million barrels per day this year, which includes a drop of 0.8 million bpd for Q1 2032 (quarter on quarter) in oil demand. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Biden SOTU: Oil Demand Will Last For At Least A Decade

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com