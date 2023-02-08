Biden SOTU: Oil Demand Will Last For At Least A Decade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.42 +1.28 +1.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.07 +1.38 +1.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.85 +1.47 +1.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.415 -0.169 -6.54%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.465 +0.008 +0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 77.04 +4.80 +6.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.465 +0.008 +0.33%

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.63 +2.07 +2.67%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.56 +2.28 +2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.42 +3.18 +4.28%
Graph down Basra Light 436 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.24 +2.64 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.11 +2.59 +3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 55.89 +3.03 +5.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.29 +3.03 +3.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 77.54 +3.03 +4.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.69 +3.03 +4.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 72.69 +3.03 +4.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.64 +3.03 +3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 70.99 +3.03 +4.46%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +3.00 +4.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.67 +3.03 +4.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.05 +3.03 +3.83%

Biden SOTU: Oil Demand Will Last For At Least A Decade

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Looming Fuel Embargo

How To Balance Your Energy Portfolio For 2023

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Biden SOTU: Oil Demand Will Last For At Least A Decade

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 08, 2023, 2:30 PM CST

In a rather surprising comment during the State of the Union Speech Tuesday night, U.S. President Joe Biden admitted that the world would still need oil and gas “for at least another decade,” adding “and beyond that.”

The acknowledgment surprised some followers and even elicited boos and hearty laughs from some in the crowd, although most in the oil and gas industry have long maintained that they will be needed for many years to come.

Others in the oil and gas industry could consider his acknowledgment as going not far enough, considering the President’s chastisement of said industry for not ramping up investments as the world rebounded from Covid. Instead, the oil industry has been hard at work spending billions in share buybacks and paying out dividends, and President Biden has not wasted the opportunity to point out the industry’s war profiteering. In his speech last night, President Biden called for a quadrupling of taxes on corporate stock buybacks, which the President says will encourage more industry investments in the long term.

But “long term” to the industry likely goes significantly beyond the decade to which Biden is referring, especially considering he is asking the industry to sink billions and billions of dollars into future development—many of which take years to come to fruition. Promising that the industry will have life for at least a decade is insufficient for the industry who is likely looking ahead much further down the road.

The comments, while drawing criticism from the climate-conscious left who would love to see nothing more than a speedy renewable shift, drew criticism from the oil industry as well, for asking for billions while calling the effective end to the industry in a mere decade.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

