Oil Tycoon Hamm May File Complaint Against Saudis For Flooding Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 31.57 -1.41 -4.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 34.21 -1.58 -4.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.814 -0.064 -3.41%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 31.78 -1.18 -3.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 35.71 +1.00 +2.88%
Graph up Urals 1 day 32.25 +0.85 +2.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 27.40 +2.97 +12.16%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.814 -0.064 -3.41%
Graph up Marine 1 day 34.57 +0.53 +1.56%
Graph up Murban 1 day 35.69 +0.57 +1.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 29.04 +0.05 +0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 37.31 +0.81 +2.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 35.26 -0.63 -1.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 36.39 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 35.71 +1.00 +2.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 20.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 18.96 +3.23 +20.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 35.21 +3.23 +10.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 34.76 +3.23 +10.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 30.11 +3.23 +12.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 23 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 28.61 +3.23 +12.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 33.36 +3.23 +10.72%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 24.86 +3.23 +14.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 23.25 -1.50 -6.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 34.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 26.93 -1.38 -4.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 24.50 +3.00 +13.95%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 41.59 +3.23 +8.42%
All Charts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Tycoon Hamm May File Complaint Against Saudis For Flooding Oil Markets

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 11, 2020, 6:30 PM CDT Hamm

US Shale tycoon Harold Hamm has plans to file an official complaint with the US Department of Commerce against Saudi Arabia, according to Bloomberg, after the Kingdom unleashed a flurry of crude oil into the markets that saw oil prices dip 30% on Monday.

And right about now, Saudi Arabia must be thankful that Hamm declined President Trump’s offer to name him Energy Secretary at the end of December 2016. He has, however, continued to informally assist President Trump on matters of energy.

Hamm is no stranger to profits and losses due to OPEC actions. In 2016, Hamm raked in $3 billion from his shares of Continental Resources Inc. after OPEC managed to reach a production cut deal at a level of 32.5 million bpd.

But this time around, the situation is much different.

Hamm seeks to start an investigation with Domestic Energy Producers’ Alliance, at which point the Department of Commerce would have 20 days to accept it, with a ruling due within 60 days.

“If they’re found guilty of dumping as we believe now they obviously are, if they’re found guilty of that, there could be countervailing duty to place upon all their imports to this country,” Hamm said, adding that “that would be a drastic good measure that should be done.”

Saudi Arabia has promised to ramp up production to more than 12 million bpd and has booked supertankers to haul crude oil to the US Gulf Coast, even though it has a state-run shipping company that has its own fleet of VLCCs, highlighting that additional exports will soon be forthcoming.

Hamm is determined to stop this flood of crude oil that Hamm alleges is to grab more market share. “It’s illegal to do that,” Hamm claims.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

