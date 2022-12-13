Oil Tanker Traffic Jam Eases After Turkey Reaches Deal With Insurers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.68 +1.51 +2.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.70 +1.71 +2.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.75 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.989 +0.402 +6.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.118 +0.037 +1.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.118 +0.037 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 70.76 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 1 day 74.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.80 +0.92 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 378 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.25 +1.17 +1.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.31 +1.18 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 46.72 +1.49 +3.29%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 51.92 +2.15 +4.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 75.32 +2.15 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 73.57 +2.15 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 70.72 +2.15 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 68.72 +2.15 +3.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 77.67 +2.15 +2.85%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 67.02 +2.15 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.10 -0.99 -1.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.78 -1.49 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 5 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

EU Reaches Deal On Carbon Tax For Imports

U.S. Oil And Gas Rig Count Falls Slightly

U.S. Oil And Gas Rig Count Falls Slightly

The number of total active…

Bullish Catalysts Fail To Spark An Oil Price Rally

Bullish Catalysts Fail To Spark An Oil Price Rally

It seems that nothing can…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Tanker Traffic Jam Eases After Turkey Reaches Deal With Insurers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 13, 2022, 7:00 AM CST

The oil tanker traffic jam near the Turkish Straits started to clear on Tuesday after insurers and the Turkish government reached an agreement over a new regulation requiring proof-of-insurance documents.

The Turkish Protection and Indemnity (P&I) cover issue has been resolved, Norwegian vessel insurer Gard said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Following significant engagement between the International Group of P&I Clubs (IG) and the Government of Turkey, an agreement has been reached allowing ships carrying crude oil cargoes to continue their voyages through Turkish-controlled waters,” Gard said.

“Members are advised to contact the Club for further information and for the documentation needed for ships carrying crude oil,” said Gard of the club which provides around 90% of the global P&I cover and which will not provide cover for transportation of Russian crude oil if the oil is bought above the $60 per barrel price cap set by the G7 and the EU.

Since December 1, Turkish authorities have requested that all oil tankers passing through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles Strait crossing Turkish territorial waters have proof-of-insurance papers.

The new Turkish regulation has created a traffic jam of a dozen tankers waiting to cross the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, the main waterways linking the Black Sea with the Mediterranean. Most of the oil sitting on tankers off Turkey was from Kazakhstan. Many oil tankers had waited for days near the key Turkish straits, waiting for clearance from Turkish authorities, who now demand new proof of insurance cover for tankers as the EU embargo and the EU-G7 price cap on Russian crude came into effect on December 5.

Turkey welcomed the agreement on Tuesday, and its Maritime Authority said that 22 of the 26 crude oil tankers that had waited at the Bosphorus had presented the necessary insurance cover letters, and 19 of them had already transited the Bosphorus Strait.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Attempts To Break The Deadlock Over A Natural Gas Price Cap

Next Post

EU Reaches Deal On Carbon Tax For Imports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch

 Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com