Oil Tanker Seized In Gulf of Oman, Ordered To Sail To Iran

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.94 -2.62 -3.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.14 -2.27 -3.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.147 +0.120 +2.98%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.068 -0.058 -2.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.243 -0.028 -1.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 68.16 -0.70 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.243 -0.028 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.59 -1.43 -1.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.52 -1.52 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.00 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 73.00 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.37 -0.66 -0.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.96 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.55 -3.19 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.16 -0.70 -1.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 69.56 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 70.96 -0.70 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 66.31 -0.70 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 64.31 -0.70 -1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 64.31 -0.70 -1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.41 -0.70 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 68.91 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.06 -0.70 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.55 -2.32 -3.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.51 -0.70 -1.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.45 -0.70 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 20 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

U.S. Jet Fuel Stocks Continue To Rise As Production Outpaces Demand

Iran Ready To Deliver Crushing Military Response After Tanker Attack

Iran Ready To Deliver "Crushing" Military Response After Tanker Attack

Iran on Sunday issued a…

Explaining The Record Decline In Carbon Emissions

Explaining The Record Decline In Carbon Emissions

Carbon emissions fell globally during…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Tanker Seized In Gulf of Oman, Ordered To Sail To Iran

By Irina Slav - Aug 04, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

A tanker carrying bitumen has been hijacked in the Gulf of Oman and has been ordered to sail to Iran, the BBC reported, citing information from Lloyds List Maritime Intelligence.

An earlier report by The Independent said that the Royal Navy's UK Maritime Trade Operations had reported that a tanker had been hijacked off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE, saying that soldiers stormed the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess.

The BBC notes in its report that, according to analysts, Iran's military will be the primary suspect. Iran, for its part, has dismissed the hijacking reports as a pretext for "hostile action."

An earlier report by the AP said that four tankers in the Gulf of Oman had reported they were "not under command," which means a vessel has lost power. Later, according to the report, one of these tankers began moving again.

TankerTrackers.com co-founder Samir Madani tweeted that the headlines were getting out of hand. "There are actually 15 vessels right now in the Gulf of Oman that have changed their AIS status to 'Not Under Command' because that's normal there," he wrote, adding, "[This] Doesn't mean they suddenly updated it to that. There are those that did it days and weeks ago."

A CNBC report, on the other hand, said that the status of four tankers remained unclear.

Iran called these reports suspicious, according to the BBC, and warned against attempts to "create a false atmosphere."

The reports of a hijacking come just days after another tanker, the Mercer Street, was attacked with drones off the Omani coast. Israel, the UK, and the United States were quick to blame Iran for the attack. The UK and U.S. also said they were preparing a concerted response to the attack.

Iran has responded to the accusations by saying it would deliver a "strong and crushing" military response to any hostile move against it.

These latest geopolitical developments put an even bigger question mark over the Iran nuclear deal and the consequent lifting of sanctions that are preventing Iran from selling as much oil internationally as it could.

"It is alarming given the fact we had two fatalities on Friday," CNBC quoted RBC commodity head Helima Croft as saying. "You have to put it in the context of Iran continuing to make progress on the nuclear restart against the backdrop of a new hard-line government coming to power in Tehran. It raises the risk of unintended escalation, or one side not appreciating the other's red lines."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Airports Are Facing Serious Jet Fuel Shortages

Next Post

Donut Makers Urge Biden To Change Biofuel Policy

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com