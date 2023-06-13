Oil Steady After API Confirms Small Crude Build

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.22 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 35 mins 74.29 +2.45 +3.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.62 +2.55 +3.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.328 -0.012 -0.51%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.538 -0.020 -0.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%
Chart Mars US 57 mins 69.97 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.538 -0.020 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.21 -2.78 -3.71%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.56 -2.89 -3.78%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 71.15 -3.69 -4.93%
Graph down Basra Light 561 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.35 -3.49 -4.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.65 -3.56 -4.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 45.87 -3.05 -6.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 69.27 -3.05 -4.22%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 67.52 -3.05 -4.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 64.67 -3.05 -4.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 61.37 -3.05 -4.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 61.37 -3.05 -4.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 62.67 -3.05 -4.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 71.62 -3.05 -4.08%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 60.97 -3.05 -4.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.25 -3.25 -5.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.35 -3.05 -4.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 12 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 13 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Oil Steady After API Confirms Small Crude Build

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Oil has largely given up…

Dam Rupture Complicates Steel Production In Ukraine

Dam Rupture Complicates Steel Production In Ukraine

ArcelorMittal Kriviy Rih, a Ukrainian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Steady After API Confirms Small Crude Build

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 13, 2023, 3:58 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States increased this week by 1.024 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts were expecting a slight decline in U.S. crude-oil inventories from the previous week, with data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) due on Wednesday. Average analyst estimates were for a 300,000-barrel decline for the week ending June 9, though forecasts ranged from a draw of 2.5 million barrels to a build of 2 million barrels.

The total number of barrels of crude oil gained so far this year is more than 39 million barrels.

For the week to June 9, the EIA reported an inventory decline of 500,000 barrels, compared with a build of 4.5 million barrels for the previous week.  

On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that it has sold another 1.9 million barrels of crude the previous week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), for the 11th consecutive weekly drop in the stockpile to a 40-year low of 352 million barrels.

The price of WTI and Brent were both trading up on Tuesday in the run-up to the data release, latching onto a Federal Reserve rate hike decision scheduled for Wednesday afternoon EST.

By 4:40 p.m. EST, WTI was trading up 3.04%, at $69.16 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading up 3.06% at $74.04 shortly after the data release.

Gasoline inventories rose 2.075 million barrels. Distillate inventories rose 1.394 million barrels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 1.5020 million barrels, similar to last week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

3 Freeport LNG Trains Back Online Amid Volatile Natural Gas Prices

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence

 Alt text

The IEA Says Russia Isn’t Cutting Oil Production As Promised

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

 Alt text

G7 Urged To Take The Lead In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com