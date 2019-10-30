Oil Spill Investigation Shutters Major North American Pipeline

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.35 +0.29 +0.53%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.57 +0.33 +0.55%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.714 +0.023 +0.85%
Mars US 9 hours 55.51 -0.43 -0.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.44 -0.21 -0.34%
Urals 1 day 59.85 +0.90 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.47 -1.26 -2.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.714 +0.023 +0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 61.17 +0.17 +0.28%
Murban 1 day 62.90 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy 1 day 51.65 -1.11 -2.10%
Basra Light 1 day 64.83 -0.78 -1.19%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.11 -0.68 -1.10%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Girassol 1 day 61.51 -0.98 -1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.44 -0.21 -0.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 37.62 -0.83 -2.16%
Western Canadian Select 10 hours 37.81 -0.68 -1.77%
Canadian Condensate 71 days 49.06 -0.48 -0.97%
Premium Synthetic 61 days 55.46 -0.48 -0.86%
Sweet Crude 10 hours 49.31 -0.73 -1.46%
Peace Sour 10 hours 48.31 -0.48 -0.98%
Peace Sour 10 hours 48.31 -0.48 -0.98%
Light Sour Blend 10 hours 51.31 -0.48 -0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 53.96 -0.48 -0.88%
Central Alberta 10 hours 49.06 -0.48 -0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 1 day 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 48 days 64.67 -0.59 -0.90%
West Texas Sour 1 day 49.01 -0.48 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 1 day 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 1 day 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -0.25 -0.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.72 +0.33 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 10 minutes “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 13 minutes Big oil getting bigger: US majors focus on shale:
  • 2 hours World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 5 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 23 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 1 day PETROTEQ ACHIEVES HIGHER OIL QUALITY
  • 5 hours Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 8 hours Solar Cells at 7.5 Cents Per Watt
  • 45 mins Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 5 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel

Breaking News:

World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Clears Final Hurdle

Violent Clashes Break Out In Syria Despite Ceasefire

Violent Clashes Break Out In Syria Despite Ceasefire

The shaky ceasefire in place…

The Secret To Unlocking The Holy Grail Of Energy

The Secret To Unlocking The Holy Grail Of Energy

Nuclear fusion is undoubtedly the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Spill Investigation Shutters Major North American Pipeline

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 30, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Oil Spill

The Keystone pipeline was shuttered on Tuesday, TC Energy Corp - formerly TransCanada - said on Wednesday, while it works to investigate a potential oil spill in the state of North Dakota.

The pipeline, which runs from Canada through seven US states bringing tar sands oil to the US, will remain shuttered until the leak has been investigated. Customers have been notified of the disruption.

The Keystone oil pipeline was shuttered in February as well, that time in Missouri.

The pipeline disruption comes on the same day as a hearing in Montana about the environmental review of the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline—another proposed segment of the Keystone pipeline system. The Keystone XL pipeline is a critical piece of Canada’s oil industry that has struggled with takeaway capacity to bring oil from western Canada to Gulf Coast markets.

The leak will no doubt fuel further opposition to the expansion project, adding to a string of leaks that the pipeline has suffered since 2010, including three major leaks in North Dakota and South Dakota.

The expansion plan has been riddled with delays and work stoppages in response to vehement opposition. Just as vehement, however, is Canada’s oil industry which needs the XL portion of the pipeline.

Related: Is Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Doomed To Fail?

The Keystone XL was handed a victory, however, in August, when it received a go-ahead by a Nebraska court which approved the pipeline’s alternate route after the original route was opposed. The next hurdle that the pipeline was to face was today’s Montana hearing.

Canada has endured low WCS prices as a result of its takeaway capacity shortage, as the benchmark fell against WTI. The drop in price for the Canadian blend eventually led to mandatory production quotas in Canada, but not before the WCS to WTI spread rose to new highs.

By Julianne Geiger for OilPrice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

OPEC Is Looking For Another Member

Next Post

World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Clears Final Hurdle

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com