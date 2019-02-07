Keystone Oil Pipeline Partly Shut To Investigate Possible Leak

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.21 -0.43 -0.82%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.22 -0.41 -0.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.584 +0.033 +1.29%
Mars US 4 hours 58.94 -0.67 -1.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
Urals 22 hours 60.16 +0.56 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Bonny Light 22 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.584 +0.033 +1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 62.46 -0.50 -0.79%
Murban 22 hours 63.89 -0.51 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 53.57 -1.36 -2.48%
Basra Light 22 hours 62.90 -0.84 -1.32%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 61.02 -1.47 -2.35%
Bonny Light 22 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Bonny Light 22 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Girassol 22 hours 61.87 -1.45 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 39.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 17 days 43.01 +0.35 +0.82%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 51.16 +0.35 +0.69%
Premium Synthetic 32 days 54.01 +0.35 +0.65%
Sweet Crude 17 days 51.71 +0.35 +0.68%
Peace Sour 17 days 48.56 +0.35 +0.73%
Peace Sour 17 days 48.56 +0.35 +0.73%
Light Sour Blend 17 days 51.26 +0.35 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 days 53.51 +0.35 +0.66%
Central Alberta 17 days 49.01 +0.35 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 49.25 -1.25 -2.48%
Giddings 22 hours 43.00 -1.25 -2.82%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.92 -0.88 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 46.59 -1.37 -2.86%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 49.09 -1.37 -2.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +0.25 +0.57%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.96 +0.60 +0.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 9 minutes Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 11 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 15 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 3 hours Gilligan's Island Economics 101 for the U.S. Shale Oil Industry (Hint: Debt is *Not* a Long Term Solution)
  • 1 hour AOC's 'Green New Deal' Plan to Bankrupt America
  • 4 hours Good Analysis of California vs. Texas Oil & Gas Policies
  • 6 hours Tension: France Recalls Italy Ambassador After Worst Verbal Onslaught 'Since The War'
  • 8 hours Twitter Posts Bigger 4Q Profit, Monthly User Base Slips
  • 6 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 23 hours Mnuchin: "Venezuela Oil Sanctions Working To Pressure Maduro" For Sure?
  • 1 hour Flaring Should Be Stopped.
  • 1 day Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 24 hours Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 1 day EVs and Oil Demand
  • 1 day *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
Iran Puts ‘Recoverable Reserves’ At 160 Billion Barrels

Iran Puts ‘Recoverable Reserves’ At 160 Billion Barrels

Iran has recoverable crude oil…

China Faces An Uphill Battle For Energy Independence

China Faces An Uphill Battle For Energy Independence

China has renewed its oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Keystone Oil Pipeline Partly Shut To Investigate Possible Leak

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 07, 2019, 10:00 PM CST Pipeline

A part of TransCanada’s Keystone oil pipeline, the crucial route carrying crude oil from Canada’s Alberta province to U.S. refineries, has been shut down for investigation of a possible leak near St. Louis in Missouri, a TransCanada spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

TransCanada shut down the portion of the 590,000-bpd Keystone pipeline between Steele City, Nebraska and Patoka, Illinois, the company’s spokesman Terry Cunha told Reuters in an email.

TransCanada has sent crews to the site to investigate what’s happening and assess the situation, Cunha said, noting that a portion of the pipeline remained shut on Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources plans to find the leak today and the release of oil has stopped, an official with the department told Reuters yesterday.

The shutdown of part of Keystone comes at a time in which Canadian heavy crude is becoming increasingly in demand as refiners look to replace the heavy crude grades from Venezuela after the U.S. slapped sweeping sanctions on the Latin American country’s oil industry and its state oil firm PDVSA.

Yet, the pipeline routes for Canadian oil to the U.S. are full to capacity and rising production in Canada last year led to further takeaway capacity constraints that forced Alberta to mandate an oil production cut of 325,000 bpd for three months starting January 2019. Last week, the Alberta province said it was easing the production cuts in February and March to 3.63 million bpd, which is a 75,000-bpd increase from the January limit of 3.56 million bpd, after seeing that the excessive oil storage has started to clear out.

According to data from Net Energy Exchange quoted by Reuters, the discount of Western Canadian Select (WCS)—the benchmark price of oil from Canada’s oil sands—to WTI widened on Thursday morning to US$10.15 a barrel from US$9.40 a barrel earlier.

In November 2017, TransCanada shut Keystone down for nearly two weeks after the pipeline leaked 5,000 barrels of crude oil in South Dakota.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Tells Iran’s Oil Customers Not To Expect New Waivers

Next Post

U.S. Tells Iran’s Oil Customers Not To Expect New Waivers

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

 Republican Senators Introduce Bill To Boost Energy Development

Republican Senators Introduce Bill To Boost Energy Development

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com