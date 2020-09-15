Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.52 +0.24 +0.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 mins 40.53 +0.92 +2.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.362 +0.052 +2.25%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 39.08 +1.02 +2.68%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.87 -2.18%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 39.85 -0.30 -0.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.25 -0.21 -0.59%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.362 +0.052 +2.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 39.35 +0.64 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 39.54 +0.50 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 38.04 +0.79 +2.12%
Graph up Basra Light 17 hours 42.63 +1.15 +2.77%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 39.21 +0.89 +2.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 39.69 +0.58 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.87 -2.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 25.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 29.16 -0.07 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 36.26 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 37.66 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 34.41 -0.07 -0.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 33.26 -0.07 -0.21%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 33.26 -0.07 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 34.41 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 36.01 -0.07 -0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 33.31 -0.07 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 34.75 +1.00 +2.96%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 28.50 +1.00 +3.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 38.49 -0.03 -0.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 32.23 +1.02 +3.27%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 36.18 +1.02 +2.90%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 36.18 +1.02 +2.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 34.75 +1.00 +2.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.00 -0.07 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 3 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 14 hours Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 9 hours WTI: $45 is the new $65. OPEC is on its final decline.
  • 8 hours China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 1 hour Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 1 day The storming of the Reichstag
  • 2 days TX NATGAS flaring
  • 1 day FNV – One company with Gold, Silver, Oil, and Gas “Royalty and Streaming” Investments
  • 2 days “COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity” 33 minutes by Corbett Report
  • 2 days 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 3 days Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 13 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 days Surviving without coal is a challenge!!

Breaking News:

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle

The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle

All commodities are following a…

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Arabia’s failed oil price…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 15, 2020, 3:45 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a draw in crude oil inventories of 9.517 million barrels for the week ending September 11.

Analysts had predicted an inventory draw of 1.271-million barrels.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 2.970 million barrels, after analysts had predicted a smaller draw of 1.335 million barrels.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday afternoon before the API’s data release, but the rising prices come only after a brutal trading day in the day prior when oil prices sunk to their lowest levels since June.

In the hours leading up to Tuesday’s data release, at 2:36 pm EDT, WTI had risen by $1.03 (+2.76%) to $38.29. While up significantly on the day, WTI is trading only a few cents up on the week. The Brent crude benchmark had risen by $0.89 at 2:38 pm (+2.25%) to $40.50. But compared to last week, Brent is trading down $0.25 compared to last week.  

Oil production in the United States rose during the first week of September from the week prior, but it is still down significantly from a high of 13.1 million bpd on March 13. U.S. oil production currently sits at 10.0 million bpd, according to the Energy Information Administration—3.1 million bpd under March highs.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 3.762 million barrels of gasoline for the week ending September 4—compared to last week’s 6.892-million-barrel draw. Analysts had expected a much smaller 160,000-barrel draw for the week.

Distillate inventories were down by 1.123 million barrels for the week, compared to last week’s 2.293-million-barrel build, while Cushing inventory fell by 798,000 barrels.

At 4:37 pm EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $38.24 while Brent crude was trading at $40.53.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brazil’s Petrobras Restarts Trade With Major Oil Traders

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency

The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com