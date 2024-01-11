New $7.4 Billion Merger Will Create the Biggest U.S. Natural Gas Producer

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.55 +2.18 +3.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.88 +2.08 +2.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.01 +1.66 +2.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.179 +0.140 +4.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.132 +0.065 +3.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 69 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.132 +0.065 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.09 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.32 +1.26 +1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.34 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 772 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.99 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.65 -0.62 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 225 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 50.77 -0.87 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.52 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.77 -0.87 -1.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 61.62 -0.87 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 60.62 -0.87 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 60.37 -0.87 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 58.12 -0.87 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

WoodMac: Global Oil Demand to Rise by 2 Million Bpd in 2024

Energy Costs in UK Still Double the Historic Average

Energy Costs in UK Still Double the Historic Average

UK electricity bills are expected…

From Black Gold to Tech Marvel: Coal's New Role in Electronics

From Black Gold to Tech Marvel: Coal's New Role in Electronics

A collaborative research effort has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

New $7.4 Billion Merger Will Create the Biggest U.S. Natural Gas Producer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 11, 2024, 8:30 AM CST

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.4 billion, which will create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer by market value and production.

The all-stock deal is valued at $6.69 per share, based on Chesapeake’s closing price on January 10, 2024, Chesapeake said on Thursday. Under the terms of the agreement, Southwestern shareholders will receive 0.0867 shares of Chesapeake common stock for each share of Southwestern common stock outstanding at closing.   

The combined company will assume a new name at closing, Chesapeake said.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals by Chesapeake and Southwestern shareholders and regulatory clearances, is targeted to close in the second quarter of 2024.

With the completion of the deal, the newly created company will overtake the current U.S. leader in natural gas production, EQT Corporation.

“This powerful combination redefines the natural gas producer, forming the first U.S. based independent that can truly compete on an international scale,” Chesapeake’s president and CEO Nick Dell'Osso said today.

Reports of a Chesapeake-Southwestern merger first surfaced in the autumn of 2023 as the U.S. shale patch began a new major consolidation phase that saw U.S. supermajors Exxon and Chevron each announce large acquisitions valued at over $50 billion.   

Chesapeake Energy, which went through bankruptcy in 2020 when oil and gas prices crashed, has been solidifying in the past year its strategic focus on its gas assets in the Marcellus shale in Appalachia and in the Haynesville shale play in Louisiana while reducing its Eagle Ford position.

Southwestern Energy operates in the Appalachia shale plays and in Haynesville, too, and could offer assets complementary to Chesapeake Energy’s core areas of operations.

In August 2023, Chesapeake Energy’s Dell'Osso said on the Q2 earnings call that the company is “always paying really close attention to what's available.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If there are good attractive assets to buy at a time when others maybe are not able to be as aggressive, that's a real strategic advantage. So, we try to hold on to that, and we can wait for those things to come to us,” Dell'Osso added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Surge Following Oil Tanker Hijacking in Gulf of Oman

Next Post

WoodMac: Global Oil Demand to Rise by 2 Million Bpd in 2024

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Big Cold Weather Pattern Change Forecasted For Eastern US

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US
U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Cuts In 2024

 Alt text

BRICS in the Land of Energy Transition

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com