Oil Prices Steady After China Releases GDP Data

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.35 -0.51 -0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.70 +0.24 +0.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.15 +0.51 +0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.767 +0.348 +10.18%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.512 -0.021 -0.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.86 +1.13 +1.40%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.11 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.512 -0.021 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.94 +0.68 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.55 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.68 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 413 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.83 -0.56 -0.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.64 -0.67 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.86 +1.13 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.86 +2.30 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 58.61 +1.47 +2.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 82.01 +1.47 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 80.26 +1.47 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 77.41 +1.47 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 74.11 +1.47 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 74.11 +1.47 +2.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 75.41 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 84.36 +1.47 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 73.71 +1.47 +2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.69 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.52 +1.97 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 23 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 16 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 22 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 14 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady After China Releases GDP Data

What Will $40 Billion In Russian-Iranian Energy Deals Look Like

What Will $40 Billion In Russian-Iranian Energy Deals Look Like

In July 2022, Iran and…

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

Green hydrogen has garnered plenty…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Steady After China Releases GDP Data

By Irina Slav - Jan 17, 2023, 2:46 AM CST

Oil prices moved in different directions today after the announcement of 2022 GDP data from China, eagerly awaited by the oil market.

The data showed that China’s economy expanded by 3 percent, which, although undoubtedly a positive figure, was taken by some to be bad news because it was the weakest GDP figure in almost 50 years, according to Reuters.

Brent crude was up soon after the release of the data, and West Texas Intermediate was down, both modestly, with more pronounced changes possible later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2022 GDP growth figure was substantially lower than what the Chinese government had aimed for, at 5.5 percent, but expectations are that the growth engine of Asia will stage a recovery this year.

The growth figure for the last quarter of last year reinforced these expectations. Although modest, at 2.9 percent, fourth-quarter growth topped expectations, which pegged it at 1.6 percent because of Beijing’s zero-Covid policy, which hobbled economic activity throughout the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chinese economy is at a pivotal point, with disruptions from the protracted zero-Covid policy and its abrupt reversal likely to give way to a resurgence of at least moderate growth by Chinese standards,” Eswar Prasad, an expert on China finance from Cornell University, told the FT.

“Growth momentum coming out of this difficult period will depend on how much and what kind of stimulus the government employs to put the economy back on track,” he added.

“Businesses still face many difficulties in production and operation, scientific and technological innovation is not strong enough, and people still have considerable difficulties in employment,” the director of China’s national statistics bureau, Kang Yi, said, as quoted by CNBC. “We still need to make strenuous efforts to promote overall economic improvement.”

Chinese demand has become the top bullish factor for oil prices lately, as the country is the largest importer of the commodity.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

China Coal Production Hits Record High In 2022

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com