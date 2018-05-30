Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 30 mins 68.21 +1.48 +2.22%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.885 -0.018 -0.62%
Mars US 24 hours 68.63 -0.50 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 -0.46 -0.63%
Urals 17 hours 72.39 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 7 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 6 days 62.99 -2.94 -4.46%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.885 -0.018 -0.62%
Marine 6 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 6 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.24 -1.32 -1.87%
Basra Light 6 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.43 -1.53 -2.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Girassol 2 days 74.43 -1.23 -1.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 -0.46 -0.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.07 -0.72 -1.68%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.48 -1.15 -2.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.73 -1.15 -1.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.83 -1.15 -1.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.58 -1.15 -1.99%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.48 -1.15 -2.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.98 -1.15 -1.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.23 -1.15 -1.76%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.48 -1.15 -1.96%
Louisiana Light 7 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Giddings 17 hours 58.50 +1.50 +2.63%
ANS West Coast 6 days 74.34 -2.72 -3.53%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 62.16 +1.48 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 64.66 +1.48 +2.34%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.00 -1.25 -2.15%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.99 -1.15 -1.53%
All Charts
  • 1 min A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 1 hour Challenge for Petroleo Brasileiro: Brazil Oil Workers Begin Strike In New Blow To Government
  • 7 hours Trump Again Expresses Regret For Choosing Jeff Sessions As Attorney General
  • 2 hours Solar Panels Toxic Waste
  • 5 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 6 hours Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 1 hour The OILPRO.COM Pundits have regrouped !
  • 14 mins Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 54 mins API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 7 hours Who is hacking my house?
  • 10 hours Banks are lending to coal projects again!
  • 10 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 9 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 8 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 6 hours Only 1/4 of Top Permian Producers Made Money in Q1 - Despite Higher Oil Prices
  • 6 hours Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Slides As Saudis, Russia Consider 1 Million Bpd Output Boost

Oil prices fell on Friday…

Increasing WTI-Brent Spread Points At Higher Crude Prices

The quickly rising price of…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

By Julianne Geiger - May 30, 2018, 4:04 PM CDT refinery

With Brent Crude falling from its $80 height of last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build of 1.001 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending May 25, compared to analyst expectations that this week would see a build in crude oil inventories of 2.214 million barrels.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 1.3 million barrels of crude oil.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories for week ending May 25 in the amount of 1.682 million barrels.

Both benchmarks are more than $2 under last week’s levels as OPEC and Russia intimated earlier in the week that they may raise crude production if necessary as the market weighs the threat of US sanctions on Iran and freefalling production in Venezuela. Oil prices picked up on Wednesday on headlines that OPEC would stick with its supply quotas through the end of the year. While this declaration alleviated concerns that the market would once again be awash with crude supplies, the original Reuters piece included the caveat that they would be “ready to make gradual adjustments to offset any supply shortage,” according to a Gulf source that is familiar with Saudi thinking.

Fine print notwithstanding, at 2:24p.m. EDT on Wednesday, WTI Crude was up 2.46 percent at $68.37. Brent crude was trading up 2.90% at $77.68.

US crude oil production for yet another week for week ending May 18—the most recent data available—increased to 10.725 million bpd, according to the EIA.

Distillate inventories saw a build this week of 1.466 million barrels, and inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, site fell by 132,000 barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on oil inventories is due to be released on Thursday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

By 4:34pm EST, the WTI benchmark was trading up 2.46% on the day to $68.37 while Brent was trading up 3.19% at $77.90.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



