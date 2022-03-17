Oil Prices Spike Nearly 10% As Hopes Of Ukraine Ceasefire Fade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 103.2 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 106.6 +8.62 +8.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 4.934 -0.056 -1.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 19 mins 3.514 +0.027 +0.76%
Graph down Gasoline 24 mins 3.211 -0.006 -0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 100.6 +7.79 +8.39%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 3.211 -0.006 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 102.5 +2.83 +2.84%
Graph up Murban 2 days 104.9 +2.81 +2.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.51 -2.21 -2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 108 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 103.7 -1.06 -1.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 102.2 -1.46 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 80.90 -1.16 -1.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 80.94 -1.40 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 97.19 -1.40 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 95.44 -1.40 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 93.34 -1.40 -1.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 92.59 -1.40 -1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 96.14 -1.40 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 90.79 -1.40 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 93.25 +8.00 +9.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 98.69 -6.09 -5.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 96.93 +7.94 +8.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 85.25 -1.50 -1.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.9 -1.38 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 23 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 25 mins Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 28 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Spike Nearly 10% As Hopes Of Ukraine Ceasefire Fade

Central Asia Faces Financial Chaos As Russia’s Economy Collapses

Central Asia Faces Financial Chaos As Russia’s Economy Collapses

Since Vladimir Putin launched his…

Renewable Energy Projects Are Facing Resistance Around The World

Renewable Energy Projects Are Facing Resistance Around The World

Around the world, the call…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Spike Nearly 10% As Hopes Of Ukraine Ceasefire Fade

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 17, 2022, 3:40 PM CDT

As the White House continues to push back against the oil industry over high gasoline prices, WTI and Brent crude rallied on Thursday to gain nearly 10% by 3:30 p.m. ET.

Oil prices rebounded substantially on Thursday after a major selloff earlier in the week. That earlier selloff had stripped away nearly all the gains that crude oil had made after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions.

By 4:30 pm, WTI’s gains had eased somewhat, but was still trading up $8.21 on the day at $103.30 per barrel. Brent crude was trading up $8.55 on the day at $106.60.

Gasoline prices, which were already on the rise in the latter half of 2021, spiked after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on supply fears surrounding the possibility of sanctions on the world’s third-largest crude oil producer after the United States and Saudi Arabia. When crude oil prices finally began to ease earlier this week on stock builds and hopes of a speedy resolution between Ukraine and Russia, it was hoped by many Americans that gasoline prices would ease in lockstep.

But with crude oil prices rising once again, the prospects of an imminent gasoline price dip in the United States has all but disappeared.

The catalyst for Thursday’s price spike can be partially attributed to the market losing hope that Russia and Ukraine will reach some kind of agreement, ending the conflict and, therefore, sanctions.

 The IEA estimated on Wednesday that as much as 3 million barrels per day of Russian crude oil could be shut in as a result of the sanctions—and self-sanctions—placed on Russian crude oil.

The national average of a gallon of gasoline in the United States was $4.289 on Thursday, according to AAA data—nearly 2 cents down from yesterday’s average, but still up $1.41 per gallon from a year ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Africa’s Electrification Needs $350 Billion Investment By 2030

Next Post

Uzbekistan Breaks Ranks In Central Asia, Calls For End To Ukraine War

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com