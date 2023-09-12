Oil Prices Soar To 10-Month High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.06 +1.77 +2.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.21 +1.57 +1.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.17 +1.34 +1.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.760 +0.152 +5.83%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.727 +0.009 +0.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 87.44 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.727 +0.009 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 13 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 13 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 652 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 13 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 13 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 105 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 69.09 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 89.44 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 87.69 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 84.39 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 82.89 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 92.59 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 81.29 -0.32 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 83.17 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.50 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 91.71 -0.11 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Soar To 10-Month High

Europe's Auto Giants Trailing In EV Transition

Europe's Auto Giants Trailing In EV Transition

BYD and Tesla have surged…

Germany Grapples With Unprecedented Trade Deficit Amid Russian Energy Crisis

Germany Grapples With Unprecedented Trade Deficit Amid Russian Energy Crisis

Germany's reliance on Russian energy,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Soar To 10-Month High

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 12, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Crude oil is trading at levels not seen since last November, with Brent crude prices reaching $92 per barrel on Tuesday.

Brent crude was trading at $92.30 (+1.83%) on Tuesday at 01:25 pm ET. The last time oil traded that high was in late November 2022. WTI crude—the U.S. benchmark—was trading at $89.26 at that time, trading up 2.26% on the day.

The price increases come as OPEC+ heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary production cuts in an effort to balance the markets—and to make good on Mohammed bin Salman’s threat to punish short sellers and oil speculators who dare to bet against crude oil.

But despite Saudi Arabia’s pledge to stretch out its production cut quotas through the end of 2023, OPEC’s production actually rose in the month of August, according to the group’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) released on Tuesday. For August, the group’s production rose modestly, by 113,000 bpd, as members not beholden to the cut quotas, such as Iran and Nigeria, lifted production. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Angola, Algeria, and Venezuela were among the countries that saw production declines for August compared to July levels.

OPEC’s outlook for global oil demand for this year was unchanged in its MOMR, at 2.44 million bpd.

Also propping up prices is a storm in Libya that shuttered four oil export terminals over the weekend, further tightening global oil supplies in what some say is an already tight market.

In the United States, the API is set to release crude oil and oil product inventory figures that could further push prices up should there be another inventory fall. Analysts are projecting that crude oil inventories sank by another 2 million barrels last week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran: Revived LNG Project Is Almost 50% Complete

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com