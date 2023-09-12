Chevron To Be Majority Owner Of World's Largest Hydrogen Production Facility

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.05 +1.76 +2.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.24 +1.60 +1.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.17 +1.34 +1.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.758 +0.150 +5.75%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.731 +0.012 +0.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 87.44 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.731 +0.012 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 13 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 13 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 652 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 13 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 13 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 105 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 69.09 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 89.44 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 87.69 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 84.39 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 82.89 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 92.59 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 81.29 -0.32 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 83.17 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.50 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 91.71 -0.11 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Chevron To Be Majority Owner Of World's Largest Hydrogen Production Facility

Europe's Auto Giants Trailing In EV Transition

Europe's Auto Giants Trailing In EV Transition

BYD and Tesla have surged…

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's meteoric rise as a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron To Be Majority Owner Of World's Largest Hydrogen Production Facility

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 12, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

U.S.-based Chevron Corp. will soon be the majority owner of what will be the world’s largest hydrogen production and storage facility as it branches out past fossil fuels.

Chevron New Energies—a division of Chevron that has a goal of “helping customers meet their lower carbon ambitions and reduce the carbon intensity of our operations”--purchased a 78% stake in a hydrogen production and storage project in Utah from a private equity firm, Chevron said on Tuesday in a press release.

Chevron completed a deal with Haddington Ventures for a 100% stake in Magnum Development LLC, which gives Chevron a majority interest in ACES Delta LLC—a JV between Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development.

ACES Delta is the developer of the Advanced Clean Energy Storage project in Delta, Utah, which will use electrolysis to convert renewable energy into hydrogen, “and will utilize solution-mined sale caverns for seasonal, dispatchable storage of the energy,” the press release said.

The first project, which is currently under construction, will convert and store 100 metric tons of hydrogen per day. Commercial-scale operations will be reached in mid-2025 in support of the Intermountain Power Project’s initiative.

As we continue to pursue lower carbon energy solutions, we are excited to move forward with the Advanced Clean Energy Storage hydrogen project, through our acquisition of Magnum Development and partnership with Mitsubishi Power, to build on Chevron’s 75-year history in Utah,” Austin Knight, VP, Hydrogen, Chevron New Energies said.

Mitsubishi Power hopes the project will “serve as a blueprint for future hydrogen opportunities,” on top of having significant benefits to the western U.S. population.

Chevron New Energies already operates Gorgon, one of the world’s largest integrated CCS projects that started in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Soar To 10-Month High

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com