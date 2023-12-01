Oil Prices Set for Yet Another Weekly Decline Despite OPEC+ Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.83 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.64 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.29 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.796 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.163 -0.013 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.56 +0.97 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.56 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.89 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Mars US 27 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.163 -0.013 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.99 +2.50 +3.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.51 +2.25 +2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.36 -1.78 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 731 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.83 -1.70 -2.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.80 -1.76 -2.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.89 +0.49 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 184 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 30 mins 50.96 -1.90 -3.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 30 mins 78.11 -1.90 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 30 mins 76.36 -1.90 -2.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 30 mins 66.86 -1.90 -2.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 30 mins 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 63.56 -1.90 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 68.16 -1.90 -2.71%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 61.71 -1.90 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.56 +0.97 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.34 +1.45 +1.99%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.09 +1.45 +2.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.39 +1.45 +2.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.34 +1.45 +1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.34 +1.45 +1.99%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +1.25 +1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.98 -0.43 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 hours e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 4 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Set for Yet Another Weekly Decline Despite OPEC+ Cuts

Traders Don’t See OPEC+ Substantially Lifting Oil Prices

Traders Don’t See OPEC+ Substantially Lifting Oil Prices

Amid record-high U.S. crude oil…

A Tech Breakthrough That Counters Critical Issues for Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

A Tech Breakthrough That Counters Critical Issues for Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Tokyo University researchers have developed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Set for Yet Another Weekly Decline Despite OPEC+ Cuts

By Irina Slav - Dec 01, 2023, 1:32 AM CST

As traders brushed off the news of OPEC+’s deeper production cuts, crude oil prices dipped and are likely to post their sixth weekly decline in a row.

OPEC+ yesterday agreed to deepen the current production cuts of 1.3 million bpd by some 900,000 bpd, taking the total to over 2 million bpd. This, however, left traders cold as earlier reports mentioned discussions of additional cuts of up to 2 million bpd. The cuts will be in effect over the first quarter of 2024.

"Once the dust settles these initiatives may be enough to sustain the price of Brent in the 80s but with the U.S. economy heading for a semi-hard soft landing and China still struggling, the focus on weakening demand will be stronger than on this attempt by OPEC+," said Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy, Ole Hansen, as quoted by Reuters.

UBS’ Giovanni Staunovo noted that the additional cuts may remain on paper only: "It seems the OPEC+ production cuts are 'voluntary' cuts, not part of an OPEC+ agreement. Hence the concern is that a large fraction of it could be a pledge on paper and effectively less barrels being removed from the market."

Goldman Sachs called the additional cuts “a temporary response to inventory builds and production growth, noting also the increase in production capacity. The bank’s analysts also noted the fact that the additional cuts are voluntary, meaning that any further output reductions would be even more challenging to agree on, as reported by Bloomberg.

Oil prices initially jumped after the OPEC+ announcement. Later in the day, however, they started sliding, pressured by the considerations expressed by analysts. Also, as Goldman analysts pointed out in their note, the additional cuts were expected—the element of surprise that pushed prices significantly higher when Saudi Arabia first announced its voluntary cuts in the summer was absent this time.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Court Rules Germany’s Climate Policy Falls Short of Legal Requirements  

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Deepen Oil Production Cuts

OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Deepen Oil Production Cuts
Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Can The West Catch Up To China In The Clean Energy Race?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com