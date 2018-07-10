Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 45 mins 74.11 +0.26 +0.35%
Brent Crude 16 mins 78.86 +0.79 +1.01%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.788 -0.040 -1.41%
Mars US 20 mins 71.61 +0.26 +0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.23 +0.73 +0.98%
Urals 2 days 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.68 -0.80 -1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.68 -0.80 -1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.04 +1.01 +1.31%
Mexican Basket 2 days 69.02 +0.48 +0.70%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.788 -0.040 -1.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.18 +0.55 +0.75%
Murban 2 days 77.53 +0.55 +0.71%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.81 +1.04 +1.43%
Basra Light 2 days 75.77 +1.04 +1.39%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.36 +1.05 +1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.04 +1.01 +1.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.04 +1.01 +1.31%
Girassol 2 days 77.14 +1.01 +1.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.23 +0.73 +0.98%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 47.40 +0.62 +1.33%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.10 -0.15 -0.30%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.35 +0.55 +0.80%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.05 +0.05 +0.07%
Sweet Crude 2 days 69.85 +0.80 +1.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 65.60 +0.80 +1.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 65.60 +0.80 +1.23%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 67.85 +0.05 +0.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.85 +0.05 +0.07%
Central Alberta 2 days 65.85 +0.05 +0.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.68 -0.80 -1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 64.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.34 +0.50 +0.63%
West Texas Sour 2 days 67.80 +0.05 +0.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.75 +0.05 +0.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.75 +0.05 +0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.30 +0.05 +0.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 80.86 +0.05 +0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Iran Close Hormuz?
  • 10 minutes Trump Pressed Aides On Venezuela Invasion, US Official Says
  • 17 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 1 hour Democracy and Regime: Iranian Woman Gets 20 years In Prison For Removing Her Obligatory Headscarf In Protest
  • 2 hours Sudden run on West Texas sand
  • 33 mins What happens if Asia don't buy US OIl?
  • 8 hours Tusk's EU Riposte To Trump: Respect the Allies You Have
  • 2 hours German Cars Have The Most To Lose From a Changing Auto Industry
  • 4 hours Good And Bad News: Global investments in wind power surged during the first half of 2018. At The Same Time Solar is slipping
  • 2 hours Tesla Raises Car Prices in China Amid Trade War
  • 7 hours Who is Andrew Wheeler EPA's new chief?
  • 3 hours Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 19 hours Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 13 hours New Travel Ban-this time for US citizens
  • 18 hours A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 3 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 21 hours Will China Go Through with Oil Tariffs?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Bullish Sentiment Soars As Oil Outages Mount

Bullish Sentiment Soars As Oil Outages Mount

Oil markets appear to be…

Oil Traders Should Ignore Trump’s OPEC Tweets

Oil Traders Should Ignore Trump’s OPEC Tweets

Trump’s most recent set of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 10, 2018, 3:50 PM CDT Oil rig

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported yet another major draw of 6.796 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending July 7 compared to analyst expectations that this week would see a smaller—but still large—draw in crude oil inventories of 4.489 million barrels

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a large draw of 4.5 million barrels of crude oil.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories for week ending July 7 in the amount of 1.59 million barrels. Analyst expectations were for a smaller draw of 750,000 barrels.

Crude oil prices were up today on multiple supply outages including a weeks-long Libyan oil production disruption and a months-long Venezuelan supply drop, Syncrude’s long-lasting oil sands outage, and a strike by two Norwegian oil workers’ trade unions that was announced today that disrupted production at Shell’s Knarr field and may disrupt more oil production in the days to come. Add to that Iran’s soon-to-come curtailment of oil exports, and the outages may very well surpass OPEC’s ability to ramp up oil production in quantities that will stave off a supply crunch.

At 3:46 p.m. EDT, WTI crude was trading at $74.04, up $0.19 (+0.26%). Brent crude was trading at $78.76, up $0.69 (0.88%) on the day.

US crude oil production growth is no longer pulling on the oil price reigns. At 10.9 million bpd for the week ending June 29, US production has held steady for four weeks in a row, according to the EIA.

Related: Iran Sanctions Are Different This Time

Distillate inventories saw a build this week of 1.952 million barrels, compared to an expected build of 1.2 million barrels. Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma site fell by 1.925 million barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EDT.

By 4:40pm EDT, both benchmarks were trading up, with the WTI benchmark trading up 0.31% on the day to $74.08 and Brent trading up 1.08% at $78.91.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

ISIS Recaptures Two Oil Fields In Oil-Rich Syrian Region

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

 Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com