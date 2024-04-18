Oil Prices Remain Depressed Despite the Return of Venezuela Sanctions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.12 -0.57 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.77 -0.52 -0.60%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.12 -0.45 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.768 +0.056 +3.27%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.710 -0.019 -0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.37 -1.56 -1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Mars US 166 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.710 -0.019 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.46 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 90.32 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.91 -1.44 -1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 870 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.45 -1.70 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.37 -1.56 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.37 -1.56 -1.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.93 -1.38 -1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 323 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 68.95 -2.68 -3.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 84.30 -2.68 -3.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 82.55 -2.68 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 78.40 -2.68 -3.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 75.35 -2.68 -3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 75.35 -2.68 -3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 78.40 -2.68 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 85.35 -2.68 -3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 75.75 -2.68 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.59 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.28 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.94 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 1 hour Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 10 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil Exports Climb to the Highest Level in 6 Years

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

Analysts from Standard Chartered have…

Biden Administration's SPR Plans Derailed by Oil Price Surge

Biden Administration's SPR Plans Derailed by Oil Price Surge

The Biden Administration cancels planned…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Remain Depressed Despite the Return of Venezuela Sanctions

By Irina Slav - Apr 18, 2024, 2:34 AM CDT

Crude oil prices remained under pressure today despite the news that the U.S. will reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela after a six-month pause.

Countering this development, the EIA on Wednesday reported another weekly build in crude oil inventories that weighed on benchmarks as it brought the total oil in stock to the highest since June 2023, according to Bloomberg.

As a result, Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate shed a couple of dollars per barrel each, with Brent ending up at around $87 per barrel at the time of writing and WTI slipping below $83 per barrel earlier today.

“The market appears to have discounted the possibility of an Israeli retaliation to Saturday’s Iranian attack,” energy analyst Vandana Hari told Bloomberg. This is an interesting market response given that Israel’s prime minister signaled the country will retaliate for Iran’s attack last weekend.

"I want to make it clear - we will make our own decisions, and the State of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself," Benjamin Netanyahu said following an urgent visit by the British and German foreign ministers aimed at convincing Israel to avoid a further escalation.

Iran is the third-largest oil producer in OPEC, according to Reuters, and an escalation would almost inevitably involve a disruption of its oil industry as it would make a natural target for an Israeli retaliation.

Meanwhile, an update from JP Morgan about global oil demand may have also helped keep prices lower. The bank said on Tuesday that demand since the start of April has been running at 200,000 bpd below its forecast, at an average daily of 101 million barrels.

Since the start of the year, JP Morgan said, demand for oil had gone up by 1.7 million bpd. This was also below the bank’s forecast, which saw demand growth at 2 million bpd.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Kinder Morgan Sees Strong Natural Gas Demand Over the Next Six Years

Next Post

Iran’s Oil Exports Climb to the Highest Level in 6 Years

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com