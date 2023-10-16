Oil Prices Regain Stability After A Hugely Volatile Week

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.37 -0.32 -0.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.54 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.19 +5.11 +5.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.134 -0.102 -3.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.264 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 92.24 +2.84 +3.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 2 days 86.19 +4.98 +6.13%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.264 -0.002 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.32 +1.58 +1.82%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.83 +1.82 +2.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 89.07 +2.87 +3.33%
Graph down Basra Light 685 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 93.04 +3.29 +3.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 92.24 +2.84 +3.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 92.24 +2.84 +3.18%
Chart Girassol 3 days 93.03 +2.89 +3.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 138 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 40 mins 64.10 +3.44 +5.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 40 mins 88.50 +3.44 +4.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 40 mins 86.75 +3.44 +4.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 40 mins 82.30 +3.44 +4.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 40 mins 78.80 +3.44 +4.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 40 mins 78.80 +3.44 +4.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 40 mins 81.65 +3.44 +4.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 87.95 +3.44 +4.07%
Chart Central Alberta 40 mins 79.10 +3.44 +4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.25 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.94 -2.48 -2.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Regain Stability After A Hugely Volatile Week

The Nuclear Microreactor Race Is Heating Up

The Nuclear Microreactor Race Is Heating Up

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. believes…

U.S. Oil Drillers Add 4 Rigs, Brent Crude Hits $90

U.S. Oil Drillers Add 4 Rigs, Brent Crude Hits $90

The rig count in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Regain Stability After A Hugely Volatile Week

By Irina Slav - Oct 16, 2023, 1:12 AM CDT

Crude oil prices began trading relatively flat on Monday after a hugely volatile week in which both WTI and Brent saw two significant drops before a massive rally on Friday.

In morning trade in Asia, Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate were trading at a slight loss of between 0.3% and 0.4% after soaring by some 6% on Friday in the biggest single-day rally since April. That brought the weekly gain for the U.S. benchmark to some 4%.

The latest Middle Eastern violence was one of the reasons for last week’s rally, along with a move by the U.S. Treasury to sanction two tanker operators for shipping Russian oil sold above the G7/EU price cap.

The sanction news sparked renewed concern about the security of Russian oil supply even though the Treasury repeated what it had said since the start of the sanction push—that it did not aim to curb supply.

Meanwhile, traders are waiting for the latest news from Gaza, after Israel warned the locals to move out as it prepares for the next step in its retaliation after the Hamas attacks from last weekend.

"Investors are trying to figure out the impact of the conflict while a large-scale ground assault has not begun after the 24-hour deadline that Israel first notified residents of the northern half of Gaza to flee to the south," a Nissan Securities analyst told Reuters earlier today.

“Historically, Middle East conflicts have rarely translated to a sustained rise in oil prices when they have not disrupted supply,” Han Zhong Liang, investment strategist at Standard Chartered told Bloomberg, meanwhile.

However, this time the situation seems to be different, according to Han, who also said that “there is a low risk of both direct and indirect supply disruptions.”

The biggest risk, according to analysts and other observers, appears to be a potential Iran's involvement in the violence. The country’s foreign minister warned recently that there was a risk of the conflict spreading if Israel continued on its current path.

Separately, the Iran mission to the UN warned that "If the Israeli apartheid's war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences - the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end."

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com