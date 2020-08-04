Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.58 -0.12 -0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.37 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.175 -0.018 -0.82%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 42.75 +0.74 +1.76%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
Graph up Urals 1 day 42.75 +0.25 +0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 43.79 -0.09 -0.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.05 +2.11 +5.71%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.175 -0.018 -0.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 43.04 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph up Murban 1 day 43.33 +0.38 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 43.71 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 45.62 +0.20 +0.44%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 44.15 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 43.79 -0.09 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 43.79 -0.09 -0.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 44.63 +0.04 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 29.34 +0.57 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 33.01 +0.74 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 40.01 +0.74 +1.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 41.41 +0.74 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 37.76 +0.74 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 23 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 38.01 +0.74 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 39.66 +0.74 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 38.25 +0.75 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 32.00 +0.75 +2.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.63 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 35.65 +0.69 +1.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 39.60 +0.69 +1.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 39.60 +0.69 +1.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 38.25 +0.75 +2.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.75 +0.74 +1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 3 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 11 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 5 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 6 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 6 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 2 days Mask Disposal
  • 3 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 2 days You may all go to hell
  • 2 days Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 3 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 1 day What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes
  • 3 days Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise Despite An Influx Of OPEC+ Crude

Oil Prices Rise Despite An Influx Of OPEC+ Crude

Oil prices inched higher on…

Exxon’s Mad Dash To Save Its Dividend

Exxon’s Mad Dash To Save Its Dividend

Exxon is planning to cut…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 04, 2020, 3:47 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a draw in crude oil inventories of 8.587 million barrels for the week ending July 31.

Analysts had predicted a modest inventory draw of 3.267-million barrels.

In the previous week, the API reported a significant—and unexpected--draw in crude oil inventories of 6.829 million barrels, after analysts had predicted a small build.

WTI was trading up on Tuesday afternoon before the API’s data release, as the market largely expected an inventory draw, ignoring the kickoff of OPEC’s reduced production cut that went into effect on August 1.

Oil production in the United States has now fallen from 13.1 million bpd on March 13 to 11.1 million bpd for July 24, where it sat for the second week in a row, according to the Energy Information Administration.  

At 2 pm EDT on Tuesday, the WTI benchmark was trading up on the day by $1 (+2.44%) at $42.01—about $1 above last week’s levels. The price of a Brent barrel was trading up as well, by $0.62 (+1.40%), at $44.77—up a little more than $1 per barrel than this time last week.

The API reported a draw of 1.748 million barrels of gasoline for the week ending July 31—compared to last week’s 1.083-million-barrel build. This week’s draw compares to analyst expectations for a 170,000-barrel draw for the week.

Distillate inventories were up by 3.824 million barrels for the week, compared to last week’s 187,000-barrel build, while Cushing inventories saw an increase of 1.63 million barrels.

At 4:35 pm EDT, WTI was trading at $41.53 while Brent was trading at $44.32.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya's Meager Crude Oil Exports Set To Plunge In August

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com