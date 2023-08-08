Oil Prices Hold Onto Gains Despite Surprise Crude Build 

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.74 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 86.17 +0.83 +0.97%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.22 +0.65 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.798 +0.021 +0.76%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.830 -0.015 -0.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 36 mins 83.77 +0.98 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.830 -0.015 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.03 +0.66 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.25 +0.51 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.01 -0.69 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 617 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.08 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.78 -0.68 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 70 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 60.69 -0.88 -1.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.09 -0.88 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.34 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 79.49 -0.88 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 77.49 -0.88 -1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 86.44 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 75.79 -0.88 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.17 -0.88 -1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.12 +1.39 +1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.22 -0.88 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 13 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 12 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hold Onto Gains Despite Surprise Crude Build 

Bullish Momentum Is Building For Crude

Bullish Momentum Is Building For Crude

Crude oil prices are set…

U.S. Crude Gains Weight Against Global Oil Benchmarks

U.S. Crude Gains Weight Against Global Oil Benchmarks

A surge in U.S. crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Hold Onto Gains Despite Surprise Crude Build 

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 08, 2023, 3:46 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States unexpectedly rose unexpectedly this week by 4.067 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday—just one week after seeing the largest dip in inventories ever of 15.4 million barrels.

Analysts were expecting a draw of 233,000 barrels in U.S. crude-oil inventories. The total number of barrels of crude oil gained so far this year is nearly 24 million barrels, according to API data, although there is a net draw in crude inventories since April of 23 million barrels.

On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 1 million barrels in the week ending August 4, with the SPR inventory still sitting at a near 40-year low of 347.80 million barrels.

The WTI and Brent benchmarks were both trading down on Tuesday morning, but by late afternoon had made a complete turnaround to trade in the green in the run-up to the data release. By 4:19 p.m. EST, WTI was trading up 1.03%, at $82.78 per barrel—up nearly $1 per barrel from this time last week. Brent crude was trading up 0.81% at $86.03—up $0.70 from this time last week.

Gasoline inventories saw another draw this week, falling by 413,000 barrels after falling 1.68 million barrels in the week prior, with inventories already 6% less than the five-year average. Distillate inventories fell by another 2.093 million barrels, after the 512,000 million barrel draw in the week prior.

Crude oil production in the United States stayed at 12.2 million bpd for the week ending July 28, according to EIA data, flat compared to production levels at the start of the year.

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by another 112,000 barrels, after falling by 1.76 million barrels in the previous week.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

EIA Raises Brent Spot Price Forecast

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com