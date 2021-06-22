Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours SellBuy 73.06 -0.60 -0.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.22 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 3.268 +0.010 +0.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins SellBuy 2.158 +0.007 +0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 26 mins 2.229 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.56 -0.73 -1.01%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 71.36 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.229 +0.005 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 72.17 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 73.33 +0.73 +1.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 69.44 +0.38 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 74.52 -0.14 -0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 73.86 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 74.29 +0.62 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.56 -0.73 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 57.79 -0.60 -1.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 58.82 +1.78 +3.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 72.12 +1.83 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 73.52 +1.83 +2.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 68.57 +1.83 +2.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 66.12 +1.83 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 66.12 +1.83 +2.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.47 +1.83 +2.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 71.37 +1.83 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 66.02 +1.83 +2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 73.19 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 67.01 -0.61 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 70.96 -0.61 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 70.96 -0.61 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 22 hours 63.25 +2.00 +3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.83 +0.35 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 21 mins Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 1 day Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Big Oil Looks To Cut Production Following Activist Backlash

Big Oil Looks To Cut Production Following Activist Backlash

Following a series of major…

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

The increasingly bullish sentiment in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 22, 2021, 3:39 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 7.199-million barrels for the week ending June 18.

Analysts had predicted a much smaller draw of 3.942 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 8.537 million barrels after analysts had predicted a draw of 3.290 million barrels. Crude oil inventories have fallen by more than 29 million barrels since the start of 2021, according to API data, but are still up 27 million barrels since January 2020.

Oil prices were down on Tuesday after sizable gains on Monday.

At 2:53 p.m. EST, WTI was trading down $0.58 (-0.79%) at $73.08 prior to the data release—up nearly $1 per barrel on the week. Brent crude was trading nearly falt for the day at $74.90—or $0.80 up on the week.  

While crude oil inventories fell yet again this week, U.S. oil production rebounded to an average of 11.2 million bpd for the week ending June 11, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. This is up 200,000 bpd from the week prior.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 959,000 barrels for the week ending June 18—on top of the previous week's 2.852-million-barrel build. Analysts had expected a build of 833,000-barrel for the week.

Distillate stocks saw an increase in inventories this week of 992,000 barrels for the week, on top of last week's 1.956-million-barrel increase.

Cushing inventories fell this week by 2.550 million barrels.

Post data release, at 4:34 p.m. EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $73.08 while Brent crude was trading at $74.86 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Seizes 7,000 Illegal Crypto Mining Computers Amid Power Shortages

Next Post

Iran Seizes 7,000 Illegal Crypto Mining Computers Amid Power Shortages

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Rapid Energy Transition Could Doom Oil Exporting Countries

 Alt text

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com