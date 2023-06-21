Oil Prices Flat Ahead Of Powell's Brief To Congress 

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.12 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.80 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.45 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.518 +0.026 +1.04%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.580 -0.029 -1.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 70.00 -1.48 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.580 -0.029 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.73 +1.03 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.18 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.93 -1.27 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 568 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.19 -0.78 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.23 -1.01 -1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 49.94 -0.74 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 73.34 -0.74 -1.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 71.59 -0.74 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 68.74 -0.74 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 66.74 -0.74 -1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 75.69 -0.74 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 65.04 -0.74 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 19 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Flat Ahead Of Powell's Brief To Congress 

Kurdistan Has Lost $2 Billion Due To Its Oil Exports Saga

Kurdistan Has Lost $2 Billion Due To Its Oil Exports Saga

The Kurdistan Regional Government has…

Will China’s Rumored Economic Stimulus Boost Oil Prices?

Will China’s Rumored Economic Stimulus Boost Oil Prices?

Rumours are that new fiscal…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Flat Ahead Of Powell's Brief To Congress 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 21, 2023, 7:15 AM CDT

Oil prices were flat early on Wednesday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to brief Congress on the U.S. economy today and tomorrow.

As of 7:57 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, was up 0.01% at $71.16, and the international benchmark, Brent Crude, traded at $75.83, slightly down by 0.04% on the day.

Prices have been seesawing today as the market expects Powell to give a detailed rationale of last week’s Fed decision to hold interest rates unchanged after 10 consecutive Fed meetings that ended with rate hikes.

Powell’s comments on the U.S. economy will be closely watched by the market on Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday for clues about the chances of the U.S. managing a soft landing after the recent rate hikes.

In Europe, inflation in the UK continues to be high, with May inflation stuck at an annual 8.7%, flat compared to April and higher than expectations. The lack of easing of the consumer price pressure could give the Bank of England more reasons to raise the key UK interest rate again when it meets on Thursday.

“Countries are struggling to rein in inflation – the UK this morning a prime example of that – and that’s going to dampen growth and threaten recessions across the globe,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA said today.

“There are so many moving parts at this stage but at this point in time, there’s more negative than positive as far as the crude price is concerned,” Erlam added.

Observed higher supply from Iran is undermining the Saudi efforts “to desperately manipulate prices higher with production cuts,” the analyst also noted.

China’s much-awaited economic stimulus has also been underwhelming, further weighing on oil prices and the prospects of oil demand, analysts say.

“China’s demand outlook is crucial for the global market, given that the bulk of global demand growth this year is expected to be driven by China. Significantly weaker Chinese demand would also mean that the global oil balance would not be as tight as currently expected over the second half of 2023,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Japanese Mitsui Doesn’t Plan To Exit Russian Sakhalin-2 LNG

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com