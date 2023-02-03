Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.00 -1.88 -2.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.32 -1.85 -2.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.62 +1.59 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.381 -0.075 -3.05%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.352 -0.100 -4.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 74.03 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.352 -0.100 -4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.06 -2.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.26 -3.03 -3.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.34 -2.12 -2.70%
Graph down Basra Light 431 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.20 -2.27 -2.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.96 -2.10 -2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.63 -0.53 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.03 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.28 -0.53 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.43 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.43 -0.53 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.38 -0.53 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.73 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.00 -0.75 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.41 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.79 +0.47 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 14 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

China’s Low Aluminum Production Worsens Supply Chain Challenges

China’s Low Aluminum Production Worsens Supply Chain Challenges

The aluminum market is facing…

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues To Slow

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues To Slow

The U.S. rig count dropped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 03, 2023, 12:19 PM CST

Crude oil prices fell on Friday afternoon following reports of strong U.S. jobs data, with WTI crashing by more than 2.5% to $73.88

The U.S. January jobs report indicates that the jobs market is stronger than expected, with employers adding 517,000 in January. This compares to economists that had expected employers had added 185,000 jobs in January.

The unemployment rate in the United States is at 3.4%--the lowest rate since 1969, despite the round of tech layoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes are not slowing hiring as some would have expected, with fears lingering that this could still lead to a recession. Still, wage growth seemed to slow.

With the ever-looming recession still looming, traders were slow to respond to Friday’s job data. WTI rose $0.55 per barrel to $76.43 (+0.72%) following the report, while Brent rose $0.46 to $82.63 (+0.56%). But prices quickly took a turn for the worse, with WTI falling $2 per barrel by 1:13 pm ET to $73.88 (-2.64%) per barrel. Brent had fallen by nearly the same amount to $80.21 (-2.39%) per barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the WTI and Brent benchmarks are set for a sharp weekly decline.

Both benchmarks have slumped about $7 per barrel so far this week, despite signs that China’s crude oil demand could be recovering and the EU’s ban on Russian crude oil product imports, which goes into effect this Sunday.

Oil prices had already fallen earlier in the week as the United States Energy Information Administration data showed major builds in crude oil and crude products inventories, OPEC stuck to its guns and decided there wouldn’t be any changes to its output strategies at this time, and the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate—and promised to continue those increases.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

EU Leaders Meet In Ukraine To Discuss Fresh Sanctions Package

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com