Oil Prices Climb To Multi-Month High As Market Eyes Tightening

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 78.74 +1.67 +2.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.87 +1.80 +2.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.30 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 2.685 -0.028 -1.03%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.895 +0.093 +3.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.92 +1.47 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.895 +0.093 +3.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.77 +0.43 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.31 +1.04 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.35 +1.03 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 602 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.49 +1.36 +1.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.73 +1.15 +1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 55 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.82 +1.42 +2.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.22 +1.42 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.47 +1.42 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 74.62 +1.42 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 72.62 +1.42 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.57 +1.42 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 70.92 +1.42 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.30 +1.44 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.27 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.75 +1.44 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 +1.25 +1.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb To Multi-Month High As Market Eyes Tightening

Heatwave Shows That Biden’s Better Grid Initiative Is Woefully Underfunded

Heatwave Shows That Biden’s Better Grid Initiative Is Woefully Underfunded

The extreme heat wave across…

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

The current government rush to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Climb To Multi-Month High As Market Eyes Tightening

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 24, 2023, 1:52 PM CDT

Oil prices climbed on Monday afternoon to levels not seen since April, with WTI nearing $79 per barrel at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Brent crude was trading at $82.66 per barrel—up nearly 2% on the day, returning to highs not seen since mid-April as the market tightens.

While the U.S. Fed is expected to raise rates yet again—a factor that has the potential to slow economic growth and reduce oil demand—the raising of rates is likely to be quite temporary, countered by OPEC’s production quota cuts, a renewed hope for stimulus measures in China, and an increase in U.S. gasoline demand. U.S. gasoline prices were ticking up as well, according to AAA data. Some analysts are suggesting that a fed rate hike has already been priced into oil.

At 2:30 pm ET, WTI crude was trading at $78.71 per barrel—up $1.69 (+2.19%) on the day.

OPEC’s additional cuts to its production quotas—namely via Saudi Arabia—has changed the market outlook for H2 2023, with analysts such as Goldman Sachs issuing new oil price forecasts this week. Goldman now sees oil prices at $86 per barrel on record-high oil demand and lowered supply that will create “pretty sizable deficits” of nearly 2 million bpd in H2 2023, Goldman said on Monday.

Russia’s crude oil exports have been trending down over the last two weeks, Saudi Arabia is expected to cut crude oil production in July and August from June levels, with exports already starting to decline, and SPR draws in the United States are now in the rearview and will no longer be propping up U.S. inventories.

While supplies are tightening, even green-energy champion, the IEA, is forecasting that global oil demand will rise by 2.4 million bpd this year.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canada To Cut Some Oil & Gas Subsidies

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com