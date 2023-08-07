Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.93 -0.89 -1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.32 -0.92 -1.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.47 -0.85 -0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.723 +0.146 +5.67%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.803 +0.020 +0.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 3 days 83.52 +1.57 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.803 +0.020 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 86.37 +3.15 +3.79%
Graph up Murban 4 days 87.74 +2.81 +3.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 85.70 +0.80 +0.94%
Graph down Basra Light 616 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 86.45 +1.03 +1.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 89.46 +1.16 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 69 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 61.57 +1.27 +2.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 84.97 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 83.22 +1.27 +1.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 80.37 +1.27 +1.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 78.37 +1.27 +1.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 87.32 +1.27 +1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 76.67 +1.27 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 +1.27 +1.63%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.05 +1.27 +1.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.73 +1.93 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.10 +1.27 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Egypt’s ‘Energy Hub’ Plagued With Power Shortages, Output Declines

Green Hydrogen's Potential In Propelling Eco-friendly Aviation

Green Hydrogen's Potential In Propelling Eco-friendly Aviation

The aviation industry is exploring…

The Dark Side Of Kyrgyzstan's Crypto Boom

The Dark Side Of Kyrgyzstan's Crypto Boom

Kyrgyzstan's massive cryptocurrency mining farm…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 07, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Oil prices ended their rally on Monday, falling nearly 1% as market sentiment weighs concerns of falling demand now that the peak of the summer driving season is behind us. 

At 12:10 p.m. ET on Monday, Brent crude was trading at $85.53, down 0.92% for a 79-cent loss on the day. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $82.01, down 0.98% for an 81-cent loss on the day. 

The drop comes after six straight weeks of gains for both Brent and WTI. 

At the beginning of the summer driving season, optimism was running high with rising retail prices, declines in inventories and higher refinery runs. 

The natural end to the peak of the summer driving season is now weighing on the market, with lower demand for gasoline set to lead to lower demand for crude oil. In June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned in its medium-term oil market report that global oil demand would rise by 6% between 2022 and 2028, reaching 105.7 million barrels per day, “supported by robust demand from the petrochemical and aviation sectors”. 

However, the IEA also noted that “despite this cumulative increase, annual demand growth is expected to shrivel from 2.4 mb/d this year to just 0.4 mb/d in 2028, putting a peak in demand in sight.”The use of oil for transport fuels is also set to decline after 2026 due to the expansion of the electric vehicle market. A prolonged end to the oil price rally should balance out fears of tighter supply due to Saudi Arabia’s oil output restrictions and news that OPEC production dropped by more than 1 million barrels per day in July. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s Oil Demand Is Rising

Next Post

Egypt’s ‘Energy Hub’ Plagued With Power Shortages, Output Declines

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com