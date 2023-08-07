Egypt’s ‘Energy Hub’ Plagued With Power Shortages, Output Declines

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.01 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.40 -0.84 -0.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.77 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.739 +0.162 +6.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.801 +0.017 +0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 3 days 83.52 +1.57 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.801 +0.017 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 86.37 +3.15 +3.79%
Graph up Murban 4 days 87.74 +2.81 +3.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 85.70 +0.80 +0.94%
Graph down Basra Light 616 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 86.45 +1.03 +1.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 89.46 +1.16 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 69 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 61.57 +1.27 +2.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 84.97 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 83.22 +1.27 +1.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 80.37 +1.27 +1.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 78.37 +1.27 +1.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 87.32 +1.27 +1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 76.67 +1.27 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 +1.27 +1.63%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.05 +1.27 +1.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.73 +1.93 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.10 +1.27 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Egypt’s ‘Energy Hub’ Plagued With Power Shortages, Output Declines

Oil Exploration Grows But Discovered Volumes Fall To New Lows

Oil Exploration Grows But Discovered Volumes Fall To New Lows

Spending on conventional oil and…

Big Oil’s Cash Restraint Begins To Cause Worry

Big Oil’s Cash Restraint Begins To Cause Worry

Big Oil is not giving…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Egypt’s ‘Energy Hub’ Plagued With Power Shortages, Output Declines

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 07, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Amid a heatwave, power shortages and ambitions to become a major energy hub, Egypt has seen its natural gas output drop to a three-year low in the first five months of this year, based on data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), Reuters reports. 

Between January and May 2023, Egypt’s gas production fell by 9% YoY, and by 12% over the same period in 2021. Egypt has had high hopes of becoming a regional energy hub. Those hopes gained further momentum with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Europe’s subsequent drive to find alternative energy sources. In 2015, Italian Eni discovered the giant Zohr gas field in Egypt, but discoveries have since tapered off. Zohr’s reserves are estimated at 850 billion cubic meters of gas. Production at Zohr is reportedly declining due to water infiltration issues, according to sources cited by Reuters. Zohr production accounts for an estimated 40% of Egypt’s total gas production. 

Egypt is also working to re-export Israeli gas as LNG, and started importing Israeli gas to that effect in 2020. The outlook in January was more optimistic, when data showed that Egypt had exported some 8 million tons of LNG in 2022, worth up to $8.5 billion due to a price rally. 

That same month, Egypt granted oil and gas exploration rights to Exxon for two offshore blocks in the outer Nile Delta. Presently, Egypt is experiencing a major heat wave that has pushed demand up for cooling. The country is also experiencing sporadic power cuts, which are not common, as temperatures exceed 100F (37.8C). This is Egypt’s hottest month on record, and pressure on the grid is mounting. While $300 million in heavy fuel-oil imports are said to be on the way, a timeline for balancing out the grid and power shortages has not yet been revealed. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com