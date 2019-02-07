Oil Major Total Evacuates Staff From Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.49 -0.15 -0.28%
Brent Crude 1 hour 61.63 -1.06 -1.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.578 +0.027 +1.06%
Mars US 2 hours 58.94 -0.67 -1.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
Urals 18 hours 60.16 +0.56 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.578 +0.027 +1.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 62.46 -0.50 -0.79%
Murban 18 hours 63.89 -0.51 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 53.57 -1.36 -2.48%
Basra Light 18 hours 62.90 -0.84 -1.32%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 61.02 -1.47 -2.35%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Girassol 18 hours 61.87 -1.45 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 17 days 43.01 +0.35 +0.82%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 51.16 +0.35 +0.69%
Premium Synthetic 32 days 54.01 +0.35 +0.65%
Sweet Crude 17 days 51.71 +0.35 +0.68%
Peace Sour 17 days 48.56 +0.35 +0.73%
Peace Sour 17 days 48.56 +0.35 +0.73%
Light Sour Blend 17 days 51.26 +0.35 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 days 53.51 +0.35 +0.66%
Central Alberta 17 days 49.01 +0.35 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.25 -1.25 -2.48%
Giddings 18 hours 43.00 -1.25 -2.82%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.92 -0.88 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 46.59 -1.37 -2.86%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.09 -1.37 -2.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +0.25 +0.57%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.96 +0.60 +0.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 9 minutes Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 11 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 15 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 1 hour Gilligan's Island Economics 101 for the U.S. Shale Oil Industry (Hint: Debt is *Not* a Long Term Solution)
  • 3 hours Good Analysis of California vs. Texas Oil & Gas Policies
  • 2 hours Tension: France Recalls Italy Ambassador After Worst Verbal Onslaught 'Since The War'
  • 4 hours Twitter Posts Bigger 4Q Profit, Monthly User Base Slips
  • 2 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 25 mins AOC's 'Green New Deal' Plan to Bankrupt America
  • 18 hours Mnuchin: "Venezuela Oil Sanctions Working To Pressure Maduro" For Sure?
  • 19 hours Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 19 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 20 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 11 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 18 hours Fight for No1: U.S., China Take The Lead In Race For AI
Big Oil Is On A Startup Buying Spree

Big Oil Is On A Startup Buying Spree

Big Oil has a surprising…

Could This Material Kill Lithium-Ion Batteries?

Could This Material Kill Lithium-Ion Batteries?

Japanese researchers have found a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Major Total Evacuates Staff From Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 07, 2019, 1:30 PM CST Total

France’s oil and gas major Total has pulled out all its personnel from Venezuela following the U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA, which also blocked Total’s accounts in the Latin American country, CEO Patrick Pouyanné said on Thursday.

Total’s accounts have been blocked due to U.S. decisions, AFP quoted Pouyanné as saying at the presentation of the group’s 2018 financials.

“The other practical problem is that, given the sanctions, we should no longer manage Venezuela from the United States... but from Europe,” the manager said, noting that Total of course will be complying with the U.S. sanctions and has put its Venezuelan operations in a “hibernation mode.”

As of 2017, Total had around 50 employees in Venezuela, according to the group’s website. The French group first began exploration in Venezuela back in 1980, and has been active in the exploration and production of extra-heavy crude oil and natural gas in the Latin American country.

However, after the U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions on PDVSA at the beginning of last week, Total has frozen operations.

“We decided to evacuate all of our personnel from Venezuela given what has happened... since last Monday,” AFP quoted Pouyanné as saying on Thursday.

Related: BP Beats Estimates, Posts Highest Profit In Five Years

Venezuelan operations are not crucial for Total and they won’t have a significant impact on the supermajor’s production, given the fact that Venezuela accounts for just 50,000 bpd of Total’s 3 million bpd production, according to Pouyanné.

Earlier on Thursday, Total said that its 2018 oil and gas production hit a record high, growing by more than 8 percent from 2017 to reach 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), thanks to the start-ups of Ichthys LNG in Australia, Yamal LNG in Russia, and deepwater projects Kaombo North in Angola and Egina in Nigeria. Total expects its production to grow by more than 9 percent in 2019, thanks to the ramp-ups of Kaombo North, Egina, and Ichthys, as well as the start-ups of Iara 1 in Brazil, Kaombo South in Angola, Culzean in the UK, and Johan Sverdrup in Norway.

Thanks to higher oil prices, Total’s adjusted net income jumped by 28 percent to US$13.6 billion in 2018.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

PG&E In the Hot Seat Again After San Francisco Gas Line Explosion

Next Post

Cheap Canadian Oil Boosts Marathon Petroleum Q4 Refinery Runs

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

 Republican Senators Introduce Bill To Boost Energy Development

Republican Senators Introduce Bill To Boost Energy Development

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com