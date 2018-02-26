Geopolitical Risk Is On The Rise In Oil Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.78 -0.13 -0.20%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.16 -0.13 -0.19%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.684 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 6 hours 62.91 +0.91 +1.47%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.16 +1.08 +1.71%
Urals 23 hours 62.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.34 +0.65 +0.96%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.89 +0.68 +1.21%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.684 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 63.63 +1.10 +1.76%
Murban 23 hours 67.03 +1.05 +1.59%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 62.94 +0.72 +1.16%
Basra Light 23 hours 62.61 +0.27 +0.43%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 67.62 +0.62 +0.93%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.34 +0.65 +0.96%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.34 +0.65 +0.96%
Girassol 23 hours 67.84 +0.70 +1.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.16 +1.08 +1.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 39.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 33.05 +0.78 +2.42%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.30 +0.78 +1.23%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 64.55 +0.78 +1.22%
Sweet Crude 4 days 57.15 +0.88 +1.56%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.30 +0.78 +1.58%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.30 +0.78 +1.58%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.80 +0.78 +1.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 63.50 +0.78 +1.24%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.95 +0.78 +1.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 60.25 +1.25 +2.12%
Giddings 23 hours 54.00 +1.25 +2.37%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.47 +1.22 +1.87%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 57.86 +0.36 +0.63%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 61.81 +0.36 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 61.81 +0.36 +0.59%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 60.36 +0.36 +0.60%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.56 +0.53 +0.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 hours Saudi Arabia's Building a $500 billion Mega-City and Will Run 100% on Renewable
  • 8 hours Bill Gates Is Planning To Strip CO2 From The Air And Turn It Into Clean Fuel
  • 15 hours Big six UK's energy companies routinely overcharging customers
  • 3 days Watch for biofuels policy changes ...
  • 9 hours Lawmakers to focus on energy infrastructure
  • 9 hours Express Delivery With Drones Instead of Trucks to Cut Carbon Emissions
  • 14 hours Iceland Generates 100% Of Its Electricity Through Renewables
  • 8 hours Australia And East Timor Agree on Maritime Border, 'pathway' To Develop Gas Field
  • 7 hours Should we be looking at steel stocks now?
  • 7 hours Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 15 hours New N Korea sanctions
  • 1 day US shale production dull until someone starts talking shareholder payback
  • 5 hours German cities to trial free public transport to cut pollution
  • 24 hours Ideas on demand
  • 3 days First Oklahoma, Now Kansas Fracking Tied to Earthquakes
  • 8 hours Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?

Breaking News:

Shell: LNG Markets May Need $200 Billion In Investments By 2030

Alt Text

Despair In Venezuela: “We Are Dying Of Hunger In The Oil Industry”

The economic crisis in Venezuela…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia, Russia Ink 3 Huge Energy Deals

Russia and Saudi Arabia are…

Alt Text

The Impact Of Gazprom’s China-Russia Gas Pipeline

Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia pipeline…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Geopolitical Risk Is On The Rise In Oil Markets

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 26, 2018, 5:00 PM CST Oil storage Sudan

In the long-term, many oil analysts expect the world to become increasingly dependent on oil production from the Middle East, as U.S. shale fades in importance. However, geopolitical turmoil is already causing disruptions in major oil-producing countries in the Middle East, raising questions about the region’s ability to supply the global market in the long run.

The IEA has repeatedly warned that while U.S. shale has led to oversupply in the short run, shale output cannot meet future demand by itself. By the mid-2020s, especially because there are questions about the longevity of U.S. shale, there could be a much greater reliance on the Middle East, just as there was in the past.

However, according to the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES), the deteriorating geopolitical landscape in the Middle East could leave longstanding scars on the region’s energy sector.

Geopolitical threats are cropping up in various ways in the Middle East and North Africa. Formal institutions have been weakened, and in places like Libya, Yemen and Syria there is an absolute lack of legitimacy in government. Non-state actors have stepped into the void, such as Hezbollah, the Houthis, Libya Dawn, and others, according to OIES. These rivaling power centers make it tricky for oil companies and oilfield services to make investments. Related: Venezuelan Oil Production Could Further Collapse On New U.S. Sanctions

As far as the oil market goes, these geopolitical problems are not obvious just yet. The glut of U.S. shale has inoculated the oil market from instability and unrest for the time being. Also, while there are plenty of sources of conflict and no shortage of potential threats, actual oil production outages have remained minimal. In fact, Iran ramped up production after the removal of international sanctions, while Libya, and Nigeria restored quite a bit of output after serious outages.

Nevertheless, geopolitical flashpoints are sowing the seeds of future supply problems, OIES argues. For instance, as tension bubbles, Middle Eastern governments are stepping up spending on security and defense, and the ballooning expenditures translate into higher revenue requirements. That means that a lot of key oil producers will need higher oil prices for their budgets to breakeven.

Moreover, geopolitical tension today is preventing the necessary investments in new production capacity. For example, while Iran was able to restore huge volumes of upstream production after the lifting of sanctions, the Trump administration seems set on ratcheting up tensions. It is unclear where this conflict is heading, but it is already deterring investment in oil and gas production capacity in Iran. French oil company Total is trying to invest in the South Pars Phase 2 project, but has suggested it might hesitate if U.S. sanctions returned.

Meanwhile, tension elsewhere has also inhibited investment in production capacity. For years, the Kurdish Regional Government has tried to attract upstream investment, but the conflict with the central government in Baghdad will prevent the region from scaling up output.

OIES also cites the case of Libya, where unrest is not only leading to the occasional outage today, but it essentially prevents the country from realizing its full potential. OIES pointed out that in a 2005 forecast, the IEA predicted Libya would ramp up output to 3 million barrels per day by 2030. That seems unrealistic at this point, and Libya’s production is down from its pre-war level of 1.6 million barrels per day (mb/d) and is now stuck at around 1 mb/d.

While this may not seem like an acute problem today, geopolitical instability becomes increasingly problematic as the oil market tightens. Already, the cushion of crude inventories has been significantly reduced. Any unexpected outage becomes more influential in a tighter market.

That is especially true because spare capacity is already thin, sitting at about 2 million barrels per day, which is at the low end historically. But spare capacity will shrink further once OPEC unwinds the current production cuts. As the oil market tightens, and absorbs new OPEC production, the EIA predicts that global spare capacity will fall to about 1.24 mb/d by the third quarter of 2019, an extremely low level. Related: The Pros And Cons Of Nord Stream 2

As the years pass and demand rises, the global market will need more OPEC production. But as OIES argues, geopolitical turmoil today could prevent the group from bringing new supply online in the future.

In the near-term, the oil market will be well supplied with rising shale output and the prospect of the return of OPEC production. But there are some serious questions about supply problems in the long-term.

(Click to enlarge)

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Despair In Venezuela: “We Are Dying Of Hunger In The Oil Industry”
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom
5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

 Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain

Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain

 Saudis Ready To Swing Oil Market Into Deficit

Saudis Ready To Swing Oil Market Into Deficit

 Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com