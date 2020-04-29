Oil Major Chevron Could Be Forced To Cut Oil Production In Kazakhstan

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 15.39 +3.05 +24.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 22.71 +2.25 +11.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.879 -0.069 -3.54%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 16.14 +1.71 +11.85%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 12.41 -0.89 -6.69%
Graph down Urals 2 days 19.15 -1.75 -8.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 17.40 +0.73 +4.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 17.40 +0.73 +4.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 14.85 +0.18 +1.23%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 7.330 +0.780 +11.91%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.879 -0.069 -3.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 16.86 -1.64 -8.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 17.43 -1.46 -7.73%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 10.79 +0.42 +4.05%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 23.62 -0.16 -0.67%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 12.36 +0.64 +5.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 14.85 +0.18 +1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 14.85 +0.18 +1.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 15.31 +0.29 +1.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 12.41 -0.89 -6.69%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 10.18 +2.23 +28.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours -3.060 -0.440 16.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 13.19 -0.44 -3.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 12.74 -0.44 -3.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 8.090 -0.440 -5.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 2.340 -0.440 -15.83%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 2.340 -0.440 -15.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 6.590 -0.440 -6.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 11.34 -0.44 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 2.840 -0.440 -13.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 17.40 +0.73 +4.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 8.750 -0.500 -5.41%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 2.500 -0.500 -16.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 8.970 -2.630 -22.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 6.290 -0.440 -6.54%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 10.24 -0.44 -4.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 10.24 -0.44 -4.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 8.750 -0.500 -5.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 2.500 -0.500 -16.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 16.67 -0.44 -2.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 14 mins Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
  • 10 mins Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 3 hours Metal flinging...
  • 7 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 8 hours Corona Virus Truths
  • 7 hours China's 2018 African Swine Fever & The Purchase of 25% of the U.S. Pork Industry (Smithfield Foods)
  • 16 hours Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown
  • 20 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 15 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 20 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 20 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 22 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market

Breaking News:

Russia Calls For Market Share Target For OPEC+

5 Reasons Why Mexico’s Oil Industry Is Destined For Disaster

5 Reasons Why Mexico’s Oil Industry Is Destined For Disaster

Despite its firm stance of…

Will The Fed Bail Out Struggling U.S. Oil Companies?

Will The Fed Bail Out Struggling U.S. Oil Companies?

The Department of Treasury may…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Major Chevron Could Be Forced To Cut Oil Production In Kazakhstan

By Irina Slav - Apr 29, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT Chevron offshore

Kazakhstan is in talks with the companies operating its two sizeable offshore oil projects to reduce total output by 22 percent in compliance with the latest OPEC+ production cut agreement.

The Central Asian country’s cut quota under the OPEC+ deal was 390,000 bpd, from a total daily production of some 1.3 million bpd, most it coming from the Tengiz and Kashagan fields in the Caspian Sea, which last year accounted for a combined daily output of 900,000 barrels of crude.

The situation is atypical since a supermajor leads the consortia that operate Tengiz and Kashagan. The majority partner in Tengizchevroil, which operates the Tengiz field, is U.S. Chevron, which is also a partner in the North Caspian Operating Company, developing Kashagan. Until now, the two companies have not been involved in production cuts. This time, however, they were not just asked, but are about to agree to the cuts, according to Reuters sources.

Kazakhstan is not alone in negotiating production cuts with private field operators. Neighbor Azerbaijan, with whom the country shares the Caspian Sea’s oil riches, asked an oil supermajor for help in attaining its share of the production cuts as well. Azerbaijan asked the BP-led consortium that operates the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli offshore field system to start reducing its output from May. 

Last year, the ACG group produced some 542,000 bpd. Now, BP and its partners would need to reduce this by between 75,000 bpd and 80,000 bpd to fill the country’s reduction quota, which stands at 164,000 bpd.

OPEC and its partners, which besides Russia also include the Central Asian oil producers, agreed early this month to reduce its combined production by 9.7 million bpd to counter a dramatic drop in oil prices. The amount to be cut, however, is nowhere near the loss in demand resulting from travel banks and lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This suggests that along with deliberate cuts, there will be forced well shut-ins as barrels produced remain unsold, and storage space runs scarce on a global scale.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Another Big Shale Driller Stops Operations In The Bakken

Next Post

Is Venezuela’s PDVSA Abandoning Its Socialist Agenda?

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut
Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

 Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage


Most Commented

Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com