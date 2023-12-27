Oil Jumps on New Red Sea Ship Attack

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.06 -1.51 -2.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.59 -1.48 -1.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.22 -1.90 -2.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.619 +0.069 +2.71%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.159 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 54 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.159 +0.001 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.61 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.75 -1.70 -2.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 78.97 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph down Basra Light 758 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 79.98 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Girassol 6 days 80.41 +0.35 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 211 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.97 +2.01 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.72 +2.01 +2.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 75.97 +2.01 +2.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 65.82 +2.01 +3.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 62.07 +2.01 +3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 62.07 +2.01 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 64.82 +2.01 +3.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 64.57 +2.01 +3.21%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 62.32 +2.01 +3.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 70.37 +0.45 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 64.12 +0.45 +0.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.19 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 67.97 +0.45 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 79.55 -0.33 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 min Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 57 mins CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Williams Companies Strikes $2 Billion Deal for Gas Storage Assets

Is the ESG Investment Bubble Bursting?

Is the ESG Investment Bubble Bursting?

ESG funds, once popular for…

Armenia-Russia Sign Key Deal for Metsamor Nuclear Plant Modernization

Armenia-Russia Sign Key Deal for Metsamor Nuclear Plant Modernization

Armenia has signed a contract…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Jumps on New Red Sea Ship Attack

By Irina Slav - Dec 27, 2023, 5:00 AM CST

Crude oil rose on Tuesday following the latest strike by Yemen’s Houthis on a container ship in the Red Sea and retained the gain when trade began today as well.

Yesterday, crude oil booked its biggest gain in over a week, according to Bloomberg, following the news that the Houthis had struck a container vessel owned by MSC and bound for Pakistan, traveling from Saudi Arabia.

The attack took place despite the increased military presence of U.S and UK forces in the area, after the U.S. announced Operation Prosperity Guardian last week. Several other countries including France, Italy, Spain, Norway, and Denmark pulled out of the coalition saying they would not serve under U.S. command but only under NATO command.

Even with this heightened U.S. and UK presence in the Red Sea, MSC said it will continue rerouting its ships that were previously scheduled to pass through the Suez Canal to the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Brent topped $80 per barrel, hitting $81 on Tuesday, while WTI remained around $75 per barrel earlier today. At the time of writing, the benchmarks were trending slightly down. That’s evidence that despite the potential for supply disruption, sentiment on the market appears to be still focused on the balance between supply and demand, leaning towards weaknesses in the latter.

"Despite shutting down shipping channels and re-routing vessels, how far the global supplies are impacted is still debatable," Phillip Nova senior analyst Priyanka Sachdeva told Reuters.

Speaking to Bloomberg, however, Sachdeva said that “Persistent conflict in the Red Sea is propelling a rally. “Thin market depth — owing to the holiday season — is adding further to complexities.”

Bloomberg noted in its report that oil prices remain on track to post their first annual decline for the last three years despite the most recent rebound.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Steady Before Holiday

Next Post

Iran Reports Growth in Oil, Gas Exports

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com