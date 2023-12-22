Oil Prices Steady Before Holiday

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 73.56 -0.33 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 6 hours 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.29 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 2.610 +0.038 +1.48%
Graph down Gasoline 4 hours 2.130 -0.028 -1.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 49 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.130 -0.028 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 78.32 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 80.45 +0.40 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 78.97 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph down Basra Light 753 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 79.98 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 80.41 +0.35 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 206 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 53.29 -0.33 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 76.04 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 74.29 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.14 -0.33 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 60.39 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 60.39 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 63.14 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 62.89 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 60.64 -0.33 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.37 +0.45 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.12 +0.45 +0.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.19 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.97 +0.45 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.55 -0.33 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady Before Holiday

U.S. Rig Count Hits 620: Down 157 from Last Year

U.S. Rig Count Hits 620: Down 157 from Last Year

Explore the significant decline in…

EU Leaders Agree on Enlargement but Stall on Ukraine Funding

EU Leaders Agree on Enlargement but Stall on Ukraine Funding

The EU summit in December…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Steady Before Holiday

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 22, 2023, 5:30 PM CST

Crude oil prices were trading slightly down on Friday afternoon, just hours before the weekend and the Christmas holiday, reasonably unaffected by Angola’s decision to quit OPEC.

The price of a barrel of WTI was trading at $74.03, $0.07 down on the day, or a 0.09% dip. Last year, the Friday before Christmas saw WTI trading higher than today, at $79.56 per barrel. Since that time last year, WTI has exchanged hands between $67 and almost $92 per barrel.

Brent crude was trading at $79.23 per barrel on Friday, a $0.16 drop or a 0.20% decrease. That’s down from about $84 per barrel around last Christmas.

Over the past week, WTI has risen from just under $72. Gasoline prices in the United States have also risen over the last week. The current price for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline in the United States is now averaging $3.129 per gallon, according to the latest AAA data. That compares to $3.087 per gallon a week ago. Last year at this time, gasoline prices averaged $3.101 per gallon, just 2.8 cents below today’s average prices. This week saw the first weekly increase in gasoline prices since September.

What doesn’t appear to be affecting oil or gasoline prices is Angola’s decision to quit the OPEC group. Angola and Nigeria were given lower crude oil production quotas as part of the OPEC+ agreement this summer, after the two producers had underperformed and failed to pump to their quotas for years due to a lack of investment in new fields and maturing older oilfields. The two members disagreed with the ruling, which delayed the latest OPEC meeting.

The issue was unresolved as of the latest meeting, and Angola earlier this week decided to part ways with OPEC. Oil prices initially fell, but had steadied out by Friday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia To Cut Oil Exports From Sea Ports in January

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com