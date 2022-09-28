|WTI Crude •10 mins
|81.80
|+3.30
|+4.20%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|89.10
|+2.83
|+3.28%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|86.79
|-0.41
|-0.47%
|Natural Gas •54 mins
|6.810
|+0.159
|+2.39%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|2.565
|+0.072
|+2.90%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|79.87
|-1.70
|-2.08%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|86.82
|+0.58
|+0.67%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|89.81
|+0.31
|+0.35%
|Mars US • 20 hours
|77.65
|+2.59
|+3.45%
|Marine •2 days
|83.08
|-0.47
|-0.56%
|Murban •2 days
|85.26
|-1.38
|-1.59%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|82.53
|+0.86
|+1.05%
|Basra Light •302 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|87.54
|+1.20
|+1.39%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|86.82
|+0.58
|+0.67%
|Girassol • 2 days
|86.47
|+0.42
|+0.49%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|89.81
|+0.31
|+0.35%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|56.40
|+2.17
|+4.00%
|Western Canadian Select •12 hours
|57.25
|+1.79
|+3.23%
|Canadian Condensate •12 hours
|80.65
|+1.79
|+2.27%
|Premium Synthetic •12 hours
|78.90
|+1.79
|+2.32%
|Sweet Crude •12 hours
|76.05
|+1.79
|+2.41%
|Peace Sour •12 hours
|72.75
|+1.79
|+2.52%
|Light Sour Blend • 12 hours
|74.05
|+1.79
|+2.48%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 12 hours
|83.00
|+1.79
|+2.20%
|Central Alberta • 12 hours
|72.35
|+1.79
|+2.54%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •3 days
|73.25
|-2.00
|-2.66%
|Giddings •3 days
|67.00
|-2.00
|-2.90%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|84.34
|-2.23
|-2.58%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|75.13
|+1.79
|+2.44%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|74.98
|+1.79
|+2.45%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days
|73.25
|-2.00
|-2.66%
|Kansas Common • 37 days
|84.00
|+3.50
|+4.35%
|Buena Vista • 3 days
|86.42
|-2.03
|-2.30%
Oil Jumps 4% On Inventory Draw, Hurricane Outages
Growing fears of a looming…
Soaring energy costs are forcing…
Oil prices surged on Wednesday, with Brent up over 3% and WTI up nearly 4% shortly after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported surprise draws in U.S. crude oil inventory and natural gas stocks.
Also contributing to the surge in oil prices was a U.S. dollar giving up some of its recent gains and some 11% of output shuttered in the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ian made its way toward the Florida coast.
At 1:45 p.m. EST Wednesday, Brent crude was trading at $88.92 per barrel, up $2.65 (+3.07%) on the day, while WTI was trading at $81.57, up $3.07 (+3.91%) on the day.
Oil’s Wednesday gains pare significant losses last week, when prices fell to their lowest levels since January in the aftermath of a global central bank interest rate hikes and fears of recession.
Earlier on Wednesday, the EIA reported a crude oil inventory draw of 200,000 barrels for the week to September 23. The previous week has seen a 1.1-million-barrel build on inventories. The surprise draw Wednesday came after the American Petroleum Institute (API) had estimated a 4.15-million-barrel build for the week to September 23, catching the market off guard.
In a Dallas Fed poll released on Wednesday, oil and gas executives tempered their year-end oil prices expectations, dropping them from an average of $107.93 last quarter to $88.74 per barrel in the latest survey.
The most pessimistic executives estimate $65 per barrel, as they did last quarter, while the bulls have reduced their high-end price from $160 per barrel to $120 per barrel.
By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com