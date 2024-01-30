Oil Firms Urge U.S. to Pressure Iraq to Restart Kurdistan’s Exports

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.06 -0.72 -0.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.54 -0.86 -1.04%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.68 -0.56 -0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.084 +0.030 +1.46%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 2.179 -0.050 -2.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.15 +0.86 +1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.00 +1.02 +1.24%
Chart Mars US 88 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.179 -0.050 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.26 +1.57 +1.95%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.75 +1.80 +2.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.96 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 791 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.00 +0.93 +1.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.15 +0.86 +1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.15 +0.86 +1.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.94 +0.92 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.00 +1.02 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 244 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 57.68 -1.23 -2.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 78.93 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 77.18 -1.23 -1.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 67.58 -1.23 -1.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 62.68 -1.23 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 62.68 -1.23 -1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 66.78 -1.23 -1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 68.78 -1.23 -1.76%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 63.28 -1.23 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.24 +0.65 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.72 +1.93 +2.39%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.79 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.50 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.25 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.43 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 29 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Firms Urge U.S. to Pressure Iraq to Restart Kurdistan’s Exports

IEA Leads Summit on Secure, Responsible Critical Minerals Supply

IEA Leads Summit on Secure, Responsible Critical Minerals Supply

The growing demand for critical…

Shale Boom Fuels Third Year of Record U.S. Gas Output

Shale Boom Fuels Third Year of Record U.S. Gas Output

The U.S. has set a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Firms Urge U.S. to Pressure Iraq to Restart Kurdistan’s Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 30, 2024, 8:10 AM CST

The international oil companies operating in Kurdistan are calling on U.S. Congress for immediate action to help resolve halted crude oil exports from the semi-autonomous region in Iraq.

The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) has written a letter to Congress in which it “stresses the urgent need for U.S. congressional action to encourage the Iraqi Prime Minister to resolve the oil production and export impasse prior to his upcoming U.S. visit.”

“APIKUR remains committed to the Kurdistan Region and urges the U.S. Congress to support efforts to resume full oil production and exports, essential for regional economic stability and security,” the association said.

Iraq is currently exporting crude oil only via its southern oil export terminals, with around 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of exports from the northern fields in Kurdistan shut in since March 2023 due to a dispute over who should authorize the Kurdish exports.

The impasse followed an International Chamber of Commerce ruling in March 2023 in a dispute between Turkey and Iraq regarding Kurdistan oil. The ICC ruled in favor of Iraq, which had argued that Turkey should not allow Kurdish oil exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and the Turkish port of Ceyhan without approval from the federal government of Iraq.

“This solution includes resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region into the international markets with payment and contractual certainty for western and American companies to resume operations,” Myles B. Caggins III, APIKUR spokesman, said in a statement. 

“The export of oil is the foundation of Iraq’s economy, and all Iraqis will benefit when full production and global sales resume from the Kurdistan Region.”

Ten months after the Kurdish oil export route was shut over disputes, Kurdistan’s oil continues to be held back from the market due to disagreements over payments to the oil companies, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told Bloomberg in an interview earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November, Norwegian firm DNO, one of the six members of APIKUR, said that the international oil companies operating in Kurdistan would not be producing oil for exports until they have clarity about overdue and future payments and sales terms.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Cheaper Coal Could Make Turkey Europe’s Largest Coal-Burning Nation

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com