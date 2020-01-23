OilPrice GEA
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Marine 2 days 63.10 -1.44 -2.23%
Murban 2 days 64.53 -1.42 -2.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.63 -1.60 -3.06%
Basra Light 2 days 66.94 -1.30 -1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.25 -1.02 -1.59%
Girassol 2 days 63.17 -1.34 -2.08%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.88 -0.87 -2.50%
Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.69 -1.15 -3.40%
Canadian Condensate 14 hours 49.59 -1.15 -2.27%
Premium Synthetic 14 hours 55.99 -1.15 -2.01%
Sweet Crude 14 hours 46.84 -1.15 -2.40%
Peace Sour 14 hours 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Light Sour Blend 14 hours 47.34 -1.15 -2.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 52.84 -1.15 -2.13%
Central Alberta 14 hours 42.84 -1.15 -2.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -2.75 -5.67%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.54 -2.75 -5.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 -2.75 -4.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -1.25 -2.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.82 -1.15 -1.74%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Firm's Banker Found Dead As Ex Sonangol Head Is Charged With Fraud

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 23, 2020, 12:30 PM CST

The manager of the account of Angola’s state oil firm Sonangol at a Portuguese bank was found dead in Lisbon on Wednesday, just before he was named as a suspect in an embezzlement case against the former head of Sonangol, Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the former Angolan president and believed to be Africa’s richest woman.

The bank manager, Nuno Ribeiro da Cunha, 45, was found on Wednesday at one of his homes in Lisbon, Portuguese media reported on Thursday, quoting sources at the police.

According to one of those sources, “everything points to suicide.”

Cunha reportedly attempted suicide earlier this month and was suffering from depression, the BBC reports, quoting Portuguese media.

Cunha was the head of private banking at small Portuguese bank EuroBic, in which Isabel dos Santos is believed to have been the main shareholder.

Earlier this month, the BBC, the Guardian, Portugal’s Expresso newspaper and 34 other media organizations revealed an investigation that showed that dos Santos, as head of state oil firm Sonangol, “ripped off Angola.”

Isabel dos Santos was made head of Sonangol in 2016 by her father, the former president of Angola, José Eduardo dos Santos, who had been president for nearly 40 decades before stepping down in 2017. Back then, the new president, Joao Lourenço, sacked Isabel dos Santos from her post at Sonangol.

Angola’s authorities then started to investigate Isabel dos Santos, who currently lives in the UK, owns expensive properties in central London, and is said to have a fortune of around US$2.1 billion.

Prosecutors charged her on Wednesday with money laundering and embezzlement while she was chair of the state oil firm Sonangol.

“Isabel dos Santos is accused of mismanagement and embezzlement of funds during her tenure at Sonangol,” Angola’s Attorney General Helder Pitta Gros said on Wednesday, as carried by the BBC.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

