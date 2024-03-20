Oil Falls 2% As Markets Await Fed Rate Cut Signal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.57 -1.90 -2.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.69 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.79 -1.58 -1.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.695 -0.049 -2.81%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.731 -0.031 -1.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 87.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 138 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.731 -0.031 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.94 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.11 +0.92 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.03 +1.12 +1.37%
Graph down Basra Light 842 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 88.26 +1.08 +1.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.90 +0.66 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.52 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 295 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 67.43 +0.57 +0.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 84.88 +0.57 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.13 +0.57 +0.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.03 +0.57 +0.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 75.48 +0.57 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.48 +0.57 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 74.98 +0.57 +0.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 83.78 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.38 +0.57 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.23 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.36 +1.63 +1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Oil Falls 2% As Markets Await Fed Rate Cut Signal

The Hunt for White Hydrogen Has Begun

The Hunt for White Hydrogen Has Begun

Mined natural hydrogen (also called…

Game-Changing Silicon Anode Paves the Way for Longer-Range EVs

Game-Changing Silicon Anode Paves the Way for Longer-Range EVs

Researchers have developed a new…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Falls 2% As Markets Await Fed Rate Cut Signal

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 20, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT

After rallying significantly earlier this week, oil prices plummeted by around 2% on Wednesday as markets awaited an interest rate policy announcement from the Federal Reserve before the closing bell. 

At 12:55 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Brent crude was trading down 1.68% at $85.91, while WTI, the U.S. crude benchmark, was trading down 2.17% at $81.66.

Later on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will close out its two-day meeting, with analysts widely anticipating that interest rates will be held steady. 

Those rates have been maintained at 5.25% to 5.5%--a 23-year high–since July, though the Fed had anticipated rate cuts this year, depending on the course of inflation. 

Later today, the Fed is likely to indicate whether it will still forecast three rate cuts or fewer, as inflation appears to be slowing at a slackened pace compared with Q3 2023. 

The Fed will reveal the latest Summary of Economics Projections, the so-called ‘Dot Plot’ charts, which show how policymakers expect economic conditions to develop.

For the past two months in a row, inflation has beaten expectations, indicating that it could settle closer to 3% than 2%, which could affect the number of rate cuts expected this year.  

PVM analyst Tamas Varga told Reuters on Wednesday that the fundamentals had not changed and remained “supportive given the ongoing refinery and export problems from Russia”. 

Ukrainian strikes have so far taken nearly between 370,000 and 900,000 bpd worth of Russia’s refining capacity offline, depending on which analyst estimates are used.

Ukraine has carried out a string of refinery attacks using drones in the past few weeks, inflicting significant damage –according to Security Services of Ukraine—to 12 oil and gas processing facilities throughout Russia. With Russia’s refining capacity for Q2 now reduced from missile strikes and seasonal planned and unplanned refinery maintenance expected to take place this quarter, the world’s largest fuel exporter could find its revenues curtailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Sudan Oil Exports under Force Majeure As Pipeline Ruptures in War Zone

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com